Roseburg Public Library is in the home stretch of the Phase II Renovations project centered on the main library furniture and the Ford Room.
The City Council approved the library’s request to purchase replacement furniture from FCC Commercial Furniture, Inc. This includes a table for a new checkout station, bar-height tables, booths near the Deer Creek Room and Teen Room, computer chairs, and living room-style chairs, coffee tables, side tables and footstools distributed throughout the library.
The tables will match the new public computer cubicles that were installed in the main library and Teen Room in December. All of the wood pieces are oak laminate, which coordinates well with the blue carpet.
The goal is to provide seating for a variety of needs, from studying to reading the newspaper to gathering for a library event. The comfortable chairs will be rearranged often to accommodate library book groups and author events. Large wood desks remain in the stacks area, two multipurpose rooms and a study room.
The furniture will complement the feature art piece, a 24.5-foot by 7.5-foot mural that will be installed in front of the Deer Creek Room. The city contracted with Anvil Northwest to create an image, and department heads and library staff offered feedback. Anvil Northwest provided two final options, and the Library Commission selected a colorful, contemporary design that features the words “Explore the Mind.” Below that, in smaller letters, are the words “Community, Curiosity, Learning,” which are the nouns in the library’s new mission statement, “Promote community, inspire curiosity, encourage learning.”
FCC Commercial Furniture, Inc. will print the design on a wallpaper type of material, and it will be installed for the public’s enjoyment for years to come.
The Ford Room renovations started with new wall paint. Purchase orders were submitted for the rest of the project and now it is a matter of finalizing the work schedule. When completed, the Ford Room will feature new carpet, LED lights, ceiling-mounted projector, screen, whiteboards, Internet drops and sound system.
The majority of the funding for the project was provided by the Epping Fund of the Salem Foundation, the Douglas Community Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation, the C. Giles Hunt Charitable Trust and the Friends of the Roseburg Public Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.