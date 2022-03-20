When the pandemic started, we were unable to do storytimes in person with our youngest patrons at the library. In response to everyone having to stay at home, businesses shutting their doors and schools shifting to online learning, some children’s book publishers gave limited permissions for librarians to do storytime read-alouds of their materials.
At Roseburg Public Library, we took advantage of those permissions and have conducted online storytimes posted to our Facebook video page at facebook.com/roseburglibrary/videos for two years.
Now that COVID-19 cases are declining and people are returning to in-person activities, the publishers’ permissions are starting to expire. Because of that, all of our online storytimes will be removed from Facebook by June 30.
A new storytime with me will continue to be posted online every Wednesday until the end of April. I will take the month of May off to spend more time planning and preparing for the 2022 Summer Reading Program.
Starting June 1, as part of the Summer Reading Program, I will present in-person storytime at the Stewart Park Pavilion at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday through August 10.
Starting with the 2021 Summer Reading Program, we have hosted online Spanish Storytime with community member Julia Masner, who records Spanish stories from the library’s collection. Julia has done a great job reading with enthusiasm, and she includes extra information about Spanish words and songs.
Julia’s last new online Spanish Storytime will be posted on the library’s Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Be on the lookout for in-person Spanish Storytime during the 2022 Summer Reading Program.
Another great online storytime we have offered is Musical Storytime with Dr. Mark Breckenridge. Dr. Mark’s storytimes have been posted the last Saturday of each month and include musical crafts, new songs, musical stories and, occasionally, baby bonus content. This Saturday’s storytime will be Dr. Mark’s last one with us as he is moving on to a new adventure.
Don’t forget that our archive of storytimes will be available only until June 30. Now is the time to binge-watch.
We are excited to offer storytimes with stories, songs, rhymes and crafts in person this summer. We hope to see you and your little ones come out to join us!
