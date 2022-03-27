I am excited to announce details of Roseburg Public Library’s three-part Chicanx Literature series with Dr. Alma Rosa Alvarez of Southern Oregon University.
The grant-funded project is divided into three sessions that will be held virtually on Zoom from 6:30-8 p.m. on June 9, July 14 and Aug. 11.
Participants are expected to read one book and ancillary material before each session, where Dr. Alvarez will deliver a mini-lecture to contextualize the content and facilitate group conversation.
The project framework provides participants with opportunities to develop greater familiarity with and appreciation for their Mexican American neighbors, their long history as community members, their impact to the local economy and their contributions to the fabric of the Umpqua Valley.
Dr. Alvarez selected the books that will serve as the foundation for the project (in the order they will be discussed): “And the Earth Did Not Devour Him” by Tomás Rivera; “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter” by Erika Sánchez; and “Imaginary Parents: A Family Autobiography” by Sheila Ortiz Taylor and Sandra Ortiz Taylor.
Roseburg Public Library cardholders may place holds on the books through the online catalog at roseburg.biblionix.com. Log in with the 14-digit library card number; the default password is the 10-digit phone number used to register the account.
Beginning in May, several copies of each title will be available to take without a library card while supplies last. Ancillary materials will be provided upon request. To register for the Zoom sessions, email library@cityofroseburg.org or call 541-492-7050.
Although the sessions will build upon one another, it is not necessary to attend all three. A Roseburg Public Library card is not required to participate.
Dr. Alvarez is the daughter of Mexican immigrants. Her family has had a long history with the U.S. that spans five generations. Dr. Alvarez earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Mexican American Studies from California State University, Dominguez Hills. She earned her Master’s and Ph.D. in English from the University of California, Santa Barbara. She is an English professor at Southern Oregon University, where she has taught for 25 years. Her specialty is U.S. Ethnic Literature.
The American Rescue Plan: Humanities Grants for Libraries is an initiative of the American Library Association made possible with funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
