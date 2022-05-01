Grocery Outlet in Roseburg is making it easy to support Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library throughout the month of May.
The grocery store, located in the Garden Valley Shopping Center at 780 NW Garden Valley Blvd. Ste. 160, is hosting a round-up program for the Friends of the Roseburg Public Library’s Imagination Library project. Customers at the checkout counter will be invited to “round up” their bill to the next dollar, and the extra change will help fund free books for the community’s youngest learners.
Thank you to Steve and Kelly Burton, owners of the Roseburg Grocery Outlet, for their enthusiasm for the project. Not only are they hosting the round-up, they are providing space at the front of the store that will include Imagination Library registration forms and information about the Friends of the Roseburg Public Library.
Imagination Library is an international program that mails one new, age-appropriate book to registered children from birth to fifth birthday every month at no cost to families.
Goals of the program include building a home library; providing resources for families to share storytime; developing a love of reading and learning; and supporting the development of early literacy skills that lead to school readiness.
The Friends of the Roseburg Public Library’s service area covers children who live in the following zip codes: 97443, 97447, 97470, 97471, 97494 and 97495. There are Imagination Library service areas throughout Douglas County and the state. In fact, Imagination Library has affiliates in every state and five countries.
Online registration is available at imaginationlibrary.com; click “Check Availability.” Anyone can register a child; however, a parent’s or guardian’s phone number or email address is required. The first book is mailed eight to 10 weeks after registration.
Since our program launched in October 2019, more than 1,500 local children have received at least one book, and nearly 5,400 books have been mailed. Currently, 1,072 youth are registered.
Based on the results of a survey we conducted last fall, the program has been a resounding success. We emailed the survey to 861 caregivers of Imagination Library registrants, and 236 people responded. Of those responding, 84% indicated they have read all the books received through the program, and 79% indicated they “absolutely love” the program.
This overwhelmingly positive response affirms our efforts to maintain the program in our local area in perpetuity.
In order to do so, the Friends group is required to fundraise $25 per child per year. Imagination Library covers the rest of the costs.
We have been fortunate to receive financial support from local individuals and businesses as well as the following granting organizations: Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation, Douglas Education Service District, Mercy Foundation, Oregon Community Foundation (Anonymous Fund, Ben Serafin Fund, Jerome S. and Barbara Bischoff Library Subfund and Olsrud Family Fund), The Ford Family Foundation, Umpqua Bank and Umpqua Health Alliance.
Every penny counts, so please consider rounding up for early literacy when you shop at Grocery Outlet in Roseburg this month.
