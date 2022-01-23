Several weeks ago I wrote a piece called “Do and Don’ts in RV Parks”. One of the issues I touched on was how to manage pets. Several readers emailed me and not only thanked me for mentioning this, but requested I write an article featuring “Pet protocol at RV parks.”
Look, it’s not that people hate pets being the reason that some RV parks don’t allow pets, it’s the few pet owners that are irresponsible that ruin it for all the rest.
Dogs or cats love to go camping! After all, they want to be a part of your journey too. But, pet owners, need to be responsible and practice simple camping pet etiquette to not allow their dogs and cats become a nuisance to other campers.
The most common issue reported is complaints are dog owners not cleaning up their dog’s poop, cat owners allowing their cats to run feral and spraying, excessive dog barking, fibbing about dog breeds, and worse of all, faking service animals.
Campers and campground owners are getting fed up with the lack of proper pet etiquette at campgrounds and even off grid campsites. So, how do we help make campground staff and our fellow campers more receptive of our pets? It all comes down to simply following the campground rules.
Pick and pack their poop!First, your pet could be harboring a parasite that could be potentially life-threatening to other dogs, cats and even humans. But also, if you’re boondocking or camping off the grid, it poses a risk to the environment and wildlife just the same.
But let’s face it, it’s just plain nasty and unsanitary. And if you think your fellow campers don’t notice, think again. Don’t be purposely ignoring what your pet is doing by looking on your phone or attempting to look distracted.
Just pick it up with an earth-friendly biodegradable poop bag and be done with it. Leave no trace means taking what your pet leaves behind too!
Pet Camping Tip: Attach a pooch poop bag dispenser to your dog’s leash. Then you always have bags available for their deposits. No more “I forgot my bag” excuses!
Leash your beasts!This is another hot topic amongst campers is loose dogs and cats. While your pet may react to your voice command, that doesn’t dissuade you from adhering to the campground rules and local leash laws.
All campgrounds and RV parks require pet owners to keep their dogs and cats on a maximum 6′ leash for good reasons
Campgrounds and RV parks pay dearly for liability insurance. To prevent dog bites, frightening or charging other pets or campers, or entering others’ campsites, you should keep your pets on a 6′ leash at all times while they’re outside.
Really though, appreciate that not everyone loves your dog or cat they way you do. So, be a respectful pet owner by keeping your dogs and cats on a short leash as specified in the campground rules.
Never Leave pets unattended outsideAnother campground rule often broken is pet owners leaving their dogs and cats unattended outside.
Even if it’s in an enclosed play yard, small pet play pen, or cat screen tent, or their leash tied to a tree, picnic table or your RV, it’s unsafe for them to be left alone outside at your campsite.
Not only can they break free and set out on their own nomadic way but also, wildlife or other loose pets can attack them while you’re not looking.
Barking and yapping dogsAnother biggie on the campground complainers list is loud barking dogs. While dog owners can seem to tune it out, your camping neighbors find it annoying.
We all have to remember, there are families who need to concentrate on homeschooling or the baby is down for a nap. Or a night-shift worker may be trying to sleep next door. With remote work on the rise, it’s difficult to conduct a Zoom meeting with a dog barking loudly right outside the window.
It’s poor pet etiquette to allow your dog to bark constantly or yapping every time a camper or dog walker strolls passed your site. So, train your dog(s) to only bark in the event of danger or discomfort.
Be Honest About Dog Breeds, Size and Quantity
When making a reservation, the campground staff typically asks if you will be bringing your pets. Be honest about their breeds, size and how many pets will be camping with you.
As mentioned earlier in this article, campgrounds and RV parks have strict insurance policies that dictate which breeds may not be covered in case of liability.
If you lie about your dog’s breed and they injure or kill a guest, you will be held liable. Further, you may be prosecuted in the court of law if you lie about your dog’s breed that is banned in certain municipalities.
Some RV parks and campgrounds have a pet quantity limit. So, be honest in reporting how many pets you are camping with; even your inside-only pets. If there is a two-pet limit, don’t think you can bring your four dogs and walk two at a time.
Should you fib about the number of pets you have reported during your reservations or check-in can result in eviction without a refund.
Never fake or misrepresent a service animal
I saved the most important pet etiquette points for last; faking a service animal.
Sadly, there are a few who misrepresent their dog as a service dog so they can be granted access to buildings that disallow pets.
Misrepresenting your dog as a Service Animal is not only displaying poor pet etiquette. But it can land you in heap of deep doo doo legally. Falsifying a dog (or other animal) as a service animal is a finable offense.
Service dogs are not pets. They are real working animals. The work or task of a properly trained service dog must be directly related to the person’s disability.
Remember, campgrounds, RV parks and even public lands are for everyone. And that includes well-behaved pets. By following pet etiquette and campground rules, everyone will have a better camping experience; including Fluffy and Fido!
