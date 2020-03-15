Fridays are typically the busiest day of the week at the Roseburg Senior Center, what with morning fitness classes, hot lunches at noon, chess after that and the big crowds that come to play Bingo in the evening.
But this Friday the large luncheon space at the center was bare — tables where dozens of seniors normally sat for lunch weren’t even set up — and those few who did trickle in hung out in the kitchen.
The center at 1614 Stephens St., is closed for the rest of the month due to the novel coronavirus. The center served one last lunch on Friday — soup and sandwiches — before closing at 1 p.m. The center expects to reopen on April 1, Director Todd Boyd said.
The board of directors and staff met Wednesday evening and decided unanimously to close as a precaution, Boyd said. Rather than closing abruptly the center put notices on the door Wednesday, letting seniors who use the facility know that it would be closing on Friday — what Boyd called a “soft closing.”
“We didn’t want to just put a note on the door. We didn’t want people to panic,” he said.
The center, which opened in 1965, serves seniors from throughout Roseburg and even as far away as Winston and Sutherlin. The center serves lunches on weekdays and on the first and third Saturday of each month.
The center capacity for meals is 158 people and a typical lunch will serve about half that many, Boyd said. On Friday the count can get closer to 100 and last Thanksgiving 116 hot meals were served, he said.
“Sometimes this is the only hot meal they get for the week,” said B G Tall Bear, who has been volunteering at the center for five years.
Many of the 475 members of the center, and the 50 volunteers (also seniors), have been coming for years, and there is a family vibe. Tall Bear volunteers three days a week at the greeting table at the entrance to the center. She knows everyone by name and greets them with a warm hello and a smile.
“There’s all kinds of characters here. All kinds of interesting people,” Tall Bear said. “Everyone was kind of asking questions about the closing. When I explained it was because of the virus they understood. They were sad, but they understood.”
Kitchen Manager Doris Loveday started working at the center in 2012, right when the kitchen was being remodeled. She turned to volunteers for the project. “It took us six months to do it, but we got it done,” she said.
For many of the seniors who come to the center, including the volunteers, it’s akin to a second home. People joke, play cards and bingo, and generally care for and look after one another, Loveday said.
“They’re here to play bingo and to play pinochle and to socialize. To get out of the house and have someone to talk to,” she said. “We know our people. When we don’t see someone for a couple of weeks we get worried.”
While there was generally a somber mood Friday due to the impending closing, there were a couple of laughs.
George and Joanne Cockman are both members of the center’s Lifetime Club, meaning they get the $27 annual fee waived for being at least 90 years old. There are 61 members of the Lifetime Club, and dozens of other members who are in their 70s and 80s, Boyd said.
When Joanne Cockman entered the center at about noon Friday she was greeted by volunteer William Edward Moore. Moore, who everyone knows by his nickname Tennessee, went to hug Cockman then drew back, not sure if it was OK in light of the virus going around.
“It’s OK, you can’t give me anything I haven’t had already,” Cockman joked as the two embraced.
Moore, who will turn 65 in May, volunteers three days a week, working in the kitchen and doing yard work. He used to come in five days a week but recent health problems, including a bad back, has limited his time at the center.
Moore was born in Arkansas to a family that included 18 children. He was homeless for nearly a year before he got help, first at the Melrose Community Church and then at the Senior Center. The center helped him get set up in an apartment and gave him furniture, a TV and a DVD, Moore said.
“This center changed my life. I don’t have nothing bad to say about this place,” he said. “They could call me at one in the morning and I’d come.”
Moore said he is sad the center is closing for a while, but understands why it must be.
“Yea, I’ll missing coming here, but safety first,” he said.
