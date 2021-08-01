Roseburg Public Library just got a pop of color with the incorporation of new seating throughout the main area of the library.
The furniture is part of the library’s second phase of renovations following the major redesign that led to Roseburg Public Library’s opening in December 2018 with building co-locator the Douglas Education Service District.
Bright green booth seating with tables and chairs were installed close to the Children’s Room, and a raspberry-colored booth with one table and chair was placed by the Teen Room. Both spaces continue to have outlets and charging stations that accommodate a number of portable devices for public use.
Twenty-five brightly colored, comfortable chairs were concentrated in a newly arranged area on the southwest side of the library facing Deer Creek. Coffee tables, side tables and footstools were added to create a relaxing environment for people to read. I also intend to use the space for small programs such as Silent Book Group and author events.
Three bar-height tables with accompanying stools were added in the adult stacks area. These have been popular with browsers who want to sit briefly and examine their selections before checking out.
The new tables match the individual computer desks in the main area and Teen Room, creating a modern, sleek look.
The second phase of renovations also included overhauling the Ford Room with new carpet, lighting, wall paint and refrigerator. A ceiling-mounted projector and sound system were installed, and we just received a grant to install an assistive listening system for people who have hearing impairments.
The final component is a mural that will cover the large wall above the green booth seating. City staff is in the process of contracting with a vendor to install the artwork, which is 24.5 feet wide by 7.5 feet high. The colorful design with trees and books includes the words “Explore the Mind” in a large font and “Community, Curiosity, Learning” in a smaller font.
Funding for the project was provided by the Epping Fund of the Salem Foundation, the Douglas Community Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation, the C. Giles Hunt Charitable Trust, the Douglas Education Service District and the Friends of the Roseburg Public Library.
Drop in and take a look at the new furnishings. Better yet, grab a book and have a seat. See you at the library!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.