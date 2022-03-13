I am finalizing details for Roseburg Public Library’s Summer Reading Program for Adults, and I need your help to make it the best one yet.
Please consider completing a brief survey about the Summer Reading Program. The survey is linked on the library’s website at roseburgpubliclibrary.org; a paper copy is available at the library’s main desk.
The survey is open to all adults through 2 p.m. March 26. Survey respondents who have an active adult card at Roseburg Public Library will be entered into a random drawing for a $25 gift card. All adults who share a nonresident household card are eligible to enter.
I am interested in knowing what type of reading program would be most popular. In the past, we created bingo cards, read books from around the world and used prompts such as “Read a book set in the Pacific Northwest.”
Those continue to be options, although I would like you to also consider reading books set in the 50 states or writing a short review of every book read during the program. This last possibility replicates the library’s youth program, and it is extra fun because you indicate the specific prize drawing you wish to enter.
That leads us to the types of prizes you prefer. Mostly, the library has offered gift cards, although donations such as a Fitbit and electronic reader have been utilized as prizes. Do you like gift cards? What about electronics such as Bluetooth earbuds? Are you interested in smaller trinket prizes such as office supplies, which would be distributed throughout the summer?
If the library continues to offer gift cards, which stores would you patronize? With this question, think of everything from big box stores to local independent businesses to online vendors.
All of these questions include an “other” option for you to be creative. This is an opportunity to share ideas that have worked at other libraries or bookstores or prizes I have not considered.
Finally, there is space to share additional thoughts about the Summer Reading Program for Adults. If you have an idea that will draw lots of readers to participate, this is your chance to make a difference.
The primary goal of the Summer Reading Program for Adults is to encourage reading for enjoyment.
Thank you to program sponsor the Friends of the Roseburg Public Library. And thank you for helping us create the best program possible.
