EDITOR’S NOTE: The columns of Bill Duncan are being reprinted in The News-Review. Duncan, who died in November 2011, wrote a weekly column for The News-Review and The Capital Press of Salem from 1981 to 2011. Duncan wrote the following column in April 1997. His thoughts are still pertinent to today.
A few years ago I attended my 50th high school class reunion.
I was reluctant to do so because I didn’t graduate with my classmates. I was a high school dropout who left town in a hurry to join the Marines at age 16 after another classmate and I blew up the chemistry lab while making nitroglycerin.
It wasn’t a class assignment.
The chemistry teacher was a bit obese — quite obese is a better description.
We didn’t know how successful we were in making the nitroglycerin, so we decided to put a small container under the leg of the chemistry teacher’s chair.
When he sat down the chair exploded. The school lab was filled with smoke and my friend and I went out the window and hid in the gym as the school was evacuated.
After calculating the various forms of punishment we knew we would receive, we decided to join the Navy.
The recruiting office was in the post office building so we made tracks to get under the protection of the U.S. Navy before we were hauled off to the gallows.
The Navy recruiter sized us up for the underaged kids we were and told us to grow up and to come back when we were old enough.
Downcast, we were ready to leave and face our civilian torturers when a giant, dressed in a Marine uniform, stretched himself across the door and asked:
“What’s wrong with my uniform?”
Within a short time he had sent us to a notary public and we had documents swearing we were 18. Before the day was over my friend and I were sworn in and shipped by train to Parris Island, S.C., the Marine Corps Boot Camp.
The minute I got to Parris Island I knew that I had been sentenced — justly so — for any misdeed I had done in that high school chemistry lab. Parris Island is an old Naval prison.
For a Marine boot, it still is.
I wrote home and told about my misadventure and ended the letter by saying that I knew I was underage, but even if my family got me out of the Marines, I would not stay at home. Typical 16-year-old bravado. In truth, I would have walked home barefooted over broken glass to escape boot camp.
The return letter informed me that the school had written off the chemistry lab incident as an accident and hadn’t suspected me, or my friend, of any involvement. My dad signed off with a note that he wouldn’t think about getting me out since I had made such a manly decision.
Semper Fi. A four-year enlistment to absolve my guilt.
After I served my time, I really never went back home. Instead I headed for California, went to college and started my career in the newspaper business in the hottest news town in America — Los Angeles.
Before I could get into college, though, I had to be a high school graduate. I got my high school diploma from Belmont High School in Los Angeles.
But the reunion invitation came from my old high school in Florida. When I received the invitation to the reunion in 1994, I still wasn’t sure it wasn’t some “sting” on the part of the school to entrap me for that chemistry lab incident, but I decided I’d risk it just to see what happened to all those classmates.
I figured no one would recognize me anyway after all those years. What surprised me was that I was recognized the minute I walked in the door. What also surprised me was that I recognized most of my old classmates.
I’d hoped to reunite with my fellow conspirator in the chemistry lab caper, but he wasn’t there. We were separated when we reached Parris Island and I never saw him again.
The classmates that I did see were older, fatter and more wrinkled than when we were in high school, but their personalities hadn’t changed at all.
The school clown was still the clown.
The biggest surprise I got was that the guy I thought was the class dunce had retired out of the Navy as a vice admiral.
Not too surprising though. He retired out of Naval intelligence.
