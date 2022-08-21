What a Summer Reading Program!
Roseburg Public Library staff had a ball producing this year’s program. We will announce final statistics in a couple of weeks, but we already know this summer broke all of our records.
Stats are important, but they don’t capture everything. Like the whoop of joy we heard from the family of the quilt winner on Harry Potter Day. Or the smiles and waves we received from kids during our school visits.
Those happened to be my highlights.
Youth Services Librarian Aurora Ropp loved hearing from a mom about how excited she was that her young daughter read on her own for her log. She also appreciated all of the parents who thanked her for doing programming with their kids.
Library Aide Brenda Weber especially enjoyed the pictures children drew for their book reviews.
Summer Reading Program Aide Alexa Parks liked working behind the scenes preparing craft kits and reading the new books the library purchased for the collection.
We had many priceless moments, and now we want to hear yours.
We invite children, teens, parents and caregivers to complete a brief survey about the Summer Reading Program for a chance to win a $10 Dutch Bros gift card.
To participate, visit the library’s website at roseburgpubliclibrary.org and click on “2022 Children’s and Teen Summer Reading Program Survey.” Alternately, paper copies of the survey are available at the library’s front desk or participants may email kwiley@cityofroseburg.org. Please respond by Sept. 3.
We will use your feedback to help assess the effectiveness of this year’s program, and your thoughts will play a critical role in developing next summer’s schedule.
Speaking of the 2023 program, Aurora already is thinking about Harry Potter Day. Quills and dragon scales are on her mind.
Summer Reading Program for Adults Week 12 BonusAll adults are invited to participate in this week’s summer reading bonus for a chance to win a $10 gift card for Bagel Tree Café and Bakeshop at 228 NE Jackson St. in Roseburg and a signed copy of “Key Man” by Allen K. Huffstutter. Thanks to Allen for donating his book.
This week features a five-question survey on individual reading habits. To participate, visit the library’s website, and click on “Summer Reading Program.” Click on the link labeled “Week 12 Bonus,” and complete the survey. Alternately, paper copies of the survey are available at the library’s front desk, or participants may email kwiley@cityofroseburg.org.
One winner will be drawn randomly from all fully completed submissions.
