Roseburg Public Library staff members are planning programs for adults, and we invite the public to share ideas for speakers or topics.
At this time, we are planning only virtual programs. We connect to presenters through Zoom and stream the program to the public on Facebook Live @roseburglibrary.
Our long-term goal is to return to a combination of in-person and online programs, although those plans are not finalized.
One of the benefits of the library’s transition to virtual programming is the ability to cast a wider net for speakers. Opportunities expanded when we did not have to consider travel costs.
The sky is the limit when brainstorming program ideas. Contact AmeriCorps Participant Lydia Rathe with suggestions at lrathe@cityofroseburg.org or 541-492-7052.
Lydia already has booked a number of the events in the new year, so mark your calendars for these lifelong learning programs.
On Thursday, Jan. 6 at 6:30 p.m., Oregon author Pat Sherman will present her book, “American Tapestry: Portrait of a ‘Middling’ Family 1746-1934,” which explores interesting aspects of American history through the lens of her family of community leaders.
Kirkus Reviews stated the book is a “rigorous, absorbing family account that offers a microcosm and a macrocosm … Readers get a very thoughtful panorama of 250 years of history, change and how this ‘middling’ family dealt with all of it. (Sherman) is a formidable and patient researcher.”
On Thursday, Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m., journalist Les Zaitz will discuss the history of the Rajneeshpuram religious community. Zaitz was co-author of The Oregonian’s 20-part investigative series on the group in the 1980s and was featured in the Netflix documentary about the Rajneesh, “Wild Wild Country.”
On Thursday, Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m. in partnership with the Umpqua Valley Audubon Society, retired Southern Oregon University Professor Michael Baughman will share his ninth and newest book, “An Old Man Remembering Birds,” a collection of essays full of tenderness and humor published by Oregon State University Press.
Lydia is researching other program topics, including sustainability practices, foraging and authors.
Speaking of authors, Lydia continues to add to a list of local writers interested in participating in the library’s author showcase, which will provide a forum for published writers to showcase and sell their books. We hope to solidify details of the showcase in the spring. Contact Lydia to join her mailing list.
No matter your areas of interest, we want to hear from you. Thank you in advance for helping the library schedule events you want to attend.
