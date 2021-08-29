One of my responsibilities is managing Roseburg Public Library’s collection of adult materials.
It happens to be one of my favorite tasks, which is good because I spend several hours each week reading reviews, perusing new book lists, purchasing items and withdrawing materials, always with the goal of providing a collection of popular books, audiobooks and movies that circulates regularly.
Over the past three years I have developed some instincts about what the community generally likes to check out, but I am seeking more direct input from patrons.
Specifically, I want to hear your thoughts about the physical collection of materials, which is cataloged at roseburg.biblionix.com. Given the library’s finite resources, we intend to continue providing access to cloudLibrary and OverDrive (Libby) but do not plan to add digital platforms.
We have heard from a few of you who are interested in downloadable movies and music; however, we do not have the capacity to expand our offerings at this time.
Of course I would like to hear what we have done right. For example, have we introduced you to a new author you enjoy? Is there a series you want to make sure we continue to order? It is helpful to know how we are meeting your needs.
It also is important to know how we can serve you better. Would you like to see more books in a particular genre or format? Is there an author we should know about?
Note that most of the input I currently receive asks for a particular book, and I continue to welcome individual purchase requests.
As you consider your response, keep a couple of details in mind.
Backfilling a series or adding an older series is virtually impossible for a couple of reasons. One, most books go out of print after a period of time, sometimes just a couple of years. Then the only option is a used copy. I found out the hard way that this is not viable when I purchased a used copy to fill a hole in the collection, and the condition of the book was so poor I refused to add it and instead returned it to the seller.
Two, even when new copies of older series are available, often the price is prohibitive.
Also, when you think about what you would like to see in the library, consider your own reading tastes and that of the larger community. We want materials that appeal to many readers and check out often.
Submit your feedback by email to kwiley@cityofroseburg.org or call 541-492-7051. There is no deadline to share your thoughts. Collection development will always be a priority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.