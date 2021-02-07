South Umpqua High School class of 1971 seeking classmate information
The South Umpqua High School Class of 1971 50th class reunion committee is putting together great plans for the weekend of Aug. 6-8; however, we are asking for assistance in locating classmates first in an attempt to get their emails or mailing address.
Invitations will be sent out with all information and locations in the near future.
Current plans include a pizza party Friday, Aug. 6, a private dinner at Seven Feathers Casino on Aug. 7 and a catered barbecue dinner in the park.
Email Sharon Reposa (sharonreposa@gmail.com) or Ginger Caviness (gingerc4488@gmail.com) with any information.
