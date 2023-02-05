The National Alliance on Mental Illness will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the basement of Vine St. Baptist Church, 2152 NE Vine St. Roseburg.

More info: 541-672-3113.

(1) comment

BetsyC
BetsyC

I took the crisis intervention training the last time it was offered. It was very well done and gave me a little more confidence in our local police department, which is not necessarily due its top folks but had a lot to do with Sergeant Doug Walton. He is definately the right guy for this.

Sadly what is needed most is not the emergency management of mental health crises but preventing things to begin with. We are a long way from that, but one way to start on the solution and prevention is to make sure everyone is safely housed. The one thing I noticed in the training a few years ago were the people who needed intervention that they profiled were folks that I recognized as part of the revolving door of mental health, substance abuse, homelessness and criminal justice involvement. Although I am glad we have this program here, we need to focus on solutions to these issues, not just better ways of managing crises.

However if you have about a week to spend, this training is very worthwhile. I would recommend it to every citizen to better understand the reality of untreated or not appropriately treated mental health issues. Might make people a little more compassionate in this community. It might also do the same for all law enforcement officers and other emergency responders. I believe this course should be mandatory for all officers, particularly those who intereact with our citizens who live rough outside.

Oh yeah, it might do a whole lot of good if other city staff, as well as all council members and the mayor took it.

Thanks to NAMI and RPD for putting this on.

