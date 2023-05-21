Oregon has a rich natural history, shaped by disturbances such as fire, landslides, earthquakes, windstorms, volcanic eruptions, climate changes and tree diseases, all of which have led to dramatic changes in the forest landscape. These disturbances strongly affect wildlife and their habitats, resulting in a diverse natural landscape that is constantly changing and evolving over time.

Alicia Christiansen is the Forestry Extension Agent for OSU Extension Service of Douglas County. Alicia can be reached at alicia.christiansen@oregonstate.edu or 541-672-4461.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.