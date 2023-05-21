Oregon has a rich natural history, shaped by disturbances such as fire, landslides, earthquakes, windstorms, volcanic eruptions, climate changes and tree diseases, all of which have led to dramatic changes in the forest landscape. These disturbances strongly affect wildlife and their habitats, resulting in a diverse natural landscape that is constantly changing and evolving over time.
Over 700 wildlife species call Oregon home, 92 of which are unique to the state. Many of these species have adapted, evolved and developed resiliency to these habitat changes, and some even depend on it.
Many forestland owners that I meet and work with often tell me that providing wildlife habitat is an important management goal of theirs. The specific type of habitat and wildlife you manage on your property depends on many things, including the location of your property, species of native trees and plants that are present and at what stage (or stages) your property is currently at and progressing towards in forest development.
The first stage in forest development — following a disturbance such as fire, logging, wind or ice — is called early seral. Also called early successional communities, early seral forests are composed of the first colonizers of forest openings such as grasses, herbaceous plants, broadleaf shrubs and young tree seedlings.
One of the values of these forests is for wildlife who use them for a variety of reasons: the hardwood mixtures contain a wide variety and abundance of foliage; a diverse mix of insects, birds and larger animals use them for fruit and pollen resources; and some birds even rely exclusively on early seral landscapes to thrive.
As a forest landowner or land manager, you may be wondering how you can support early seral forest habitat on your property. The OSU Extension Service has partnered with the Umpqua National Forest and the National Forest Foundation to offer a one day field class on Wednesday where participants will learn how to improve and maintain early seral habitat on their properties.
We will visit several sites in the Umpqua National Forest where you will hear from wildlife biologists about recent habitat enhancement projects they have partnered on to regenerate shrub and meadow habitat. Using mastication and mowing, they are working to create wildlife openings and improve forage for deer and elk.
On this tour, we will visit sites in need of treatment, sites treated in the past one to three years and an active mowing site.
The “Mowing for Wildlife” class will be held from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wednesday. More information about the tour, carpooling and registration can be found at beav.es/SpF or by calling 541-672-4461.
While this is a free workshop offered to our community, we do ask you to register. Registration closes at the end of the day on Monday.
Many landowners find that their forests occupy a spectrum of stages in forest development. Contrasting to early seral forests are late seral forests — or late successional forests — which as you may have guessed, are more mature forests that provide a multi-layered tree canopy. Here, larger diameter trees dominate the overstory, while shade-tolerant species occupy the understory.
Standing dead trees, called snags, and downed woody debris are also important features of this stage in forest development.
The OSU Extension Service is offering a summer series of classes and field trips where we will dive deep into the idea of growing and managing for late seral forests in Douglas County. Professional foresters and researchers will share with participants about their experience working in and researching older, mature, late seral forests in Douglas County.
“Growing Big Trees” is a four part series starting Thursday, June 1 with presentations from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the OSU Extension Service Annex, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. This introductory class serves as the foundation for the three follow-up field tours, where participants will see the forests described in the June 1 class.
The three follow-up field tours will be offered on June 29, July 12 and July 27. Registration is required and is $20 per person for the whole series (or $10 for only the June 1 class).
In this series, we will cover:
- How tree ring research and human/ecological history helps us to understand the past, present and future of fire/forest dynamics in the SW Cascades
- An introduction to the recently released nation-wide description of “mature and old-growth forests,” with special emphasis on Western Oregon
- A look into the local BLM Density Management Study, which evaluates how alternative forest density management treatments in young stands can effect the development of important late-successional forest habitat attributes (including impacts to riparian ecosystems)
- How a small woodland owner has taken his years of on the job experience as a forester and applied it to his own property, where he actively manages selected stands to increase characteristics associated with mature, older forest types
Learn more and register at beav.es/Srv or 541-672-4461. Registration for the June 1 class is requested by Tuesday, May 30.
We recommend you attend this class to set the foundation for the follow-up field tours. However, registration will be ongoing and available through the summer for those who would only like to attend a field tour.
