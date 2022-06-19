Roseburg Public Library’s Summer Reading Program just went into overdrive.
Thanks to an Oregon Community Summer Grant, funded by the Oregon State Legislature and administered by the Oregon Association of Education Service Districts, the library now offers a super-sized program for youth entering kindergarten through high school graduation.
Now when these children return their completed first log, they receive a Frisbee along with a book and small treasures.
When they return their second completed log, they receive a 200-piece Lego set along with a book and small treasures.
Children preschool age and younger who return their second completed log will receive a larger brick-building set. This prize is made possible by the Friends of the Roseburg Public Library.
Library staff will follow up with all youth who previously turned in logs to ensure they receive all of the available prizes.
The library also is offering a special incentive for readers who are baseball fans.
All children and teens who return the completed first log to the library by 12 p.m. July 5 will be eligible to receive four vouchers to attend a 2022 Eugene Emeralds baseball game of their choice and a $25 gas card. The library will draw two winners randomly from all submissions.
The vouchers may be redeemed at the Emeralds box office for box seats to a home game of the winner’s choice during the regular season, which concludes Sept. 4. The box office is located at 2760 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Eugene, next to PK Park.
The Eugene Emeralds, the Class A Advanced affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, donated the two sets of tickets, and the Friends of the Roseburg Public Library funded the gas cards.
Each reading log corresponds to seven hours of book time, either reading or being read to. A Roseburg Public Library card is not required to participate in the program.
Logs are available at the library and on the library’s website at roseburgpubliclibrary.org; click on “Summer Reading Program.”
Summer Reading Program for Adults Week Three Bonus
All adults are invited to participate in this week’s summer reading bonus for a chance to win a $10 gift card for Jackson Street Provisions at 424 SE Jackson St., Roseburg.
This week features two short-answer prompts. 1. Share the name of a book you enjoyed that was recommended to you, and briefly explain your answer. 2. Share the name of a book you often enjoy recommending to others, and briefly explain your answer.
To participate, visit the library’s website, and click on “Summer Reading Program.” Click on the link labeled “Week 3 Bonus,” and complete the survey. Alternately, paper copies of the survey are available at the library’s front desk, or participants may reply by email to kwiley@cityofroseburg.org.
One winner will be drawn randomly from all fully completed submissions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.