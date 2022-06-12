Like many of you, I am working through the Summer Reading Program log. While patrons are reading for the chance to win a $100 gift card to Sherm’s, staff members are participating among ourselves for fun and bragging rights.
I got off to a quick start with a couple of entertaining reads. “The Murder of Mr. Wickham” fills the slot for “a book by an author new to you.”
Claudia Gray is well known among young adult readers for fantasy series such as Defy the Stars and Spellcaster. She ventures into historical mysteries with “Mr. Wickham,” which unites characters from Jane Austen’s novels for a summer holiday that turns deadly.
Jonathan Darcy, eldest son of Fitzwilliam and Elizabeth (of “Pride and Prejudice” fame), joins forces with Juliet Tilney, daughter of Catherine and Henry from “Northanger Abbey,” to identify the murderer of Mr. Wickham, a scoundrel who made enemies among all of the guests.
I enjoyed how Gray imagined Austen’s world beyond her classics while remaining true to the characters so many love. Still, you don’t have to be an Austen enthusiast to appreciate this clever mystery.
“The Patron Saint of Second Chances” by Christine Simon fits the category of “a book that is the author’s debut.”
This charming novel features Nino Speranza, self-appointed mayor of Prometto, Italy, whose population of 212 cannot fund necessary repairs to the town’s water pipes. Inspired by a friend, Signor Speranza fuels the rumor that a famous actor will film his next blockbuster in the village in the hopes of attracting investors and covering the cost of repairs.
When people actually back the project and expect a movie for their money, Signor Speranza, his wife and his assistant must use their wits to keep the charade going.
Hilarious and tender by turns, “The Patron Saint of Second Chances” is a delightful escape with unforgettable characters.
Summer Reading Program for Adults week two bonus
All adults are invited to participate in this week’s summer reading bonus for a chance to win a $10 Dutch Bros gift card.
This week features a five-question, multiple-choice quiz testing your literary knowledge.
To participate, visit the library’s website, and click on “Summer Reading Program.” Click on the link labeled “Week 2 Bonus,” and complete the survey. Alternately, paper copies of the survey are available at the library’s front desk, or participants may email me at kwiley@cityofroseburg.org for a list of the questions.
One winner will be drawn randomly from all correctly completed submissions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.