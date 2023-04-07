SUTHERLIN – The Sutherlin Farmers Market began its 2023 season Thursday afternoon with moderate success.
About 12 vendors were offering a spectrum of goods including homemade sourdough, various freeze-dried candy and home dyed yarn for crocheting. Live music and food trucks also made an appearance at the grand reopening of the farmers market in its new location.
Located in the parking lot of the Tractor Supply Company, the farmers market featured many Easter themed events including an easter egg hunt, cornhole and a raffle with a guest appearance from the Easter bunny.
Kim Blossom of Blossom Music School played live for those in attendance while two food trucks offered pizza and hot dogs.
Market Director Sheri Barclay said she is beyond excited for this year’s farmer’s market as she expects more people, more vendors and more food trucks as the summer approaches. The vendors shared her excitement for this year’s market as the new location offers many things they did not have last year.
“I’m excited for the new location,” said Andy Pharis of Knotty Knittress. “I think it offers a lot of parking for potential customers. It gives us the ability to serve the community a little better.”
The lot, located at 328 Dakota Street, has more than enough space for visitor parking and more than 20 vendors, including food trucks.
“The new location is going to allow us to bring in more food trucks which was something a lot of people were talking about wanting last year,” said Bambi Mason of Bumchee Farms who offered recycled bird houses made out of old metal teapots.
The market will be open from 2-6 p.m. every Thursday. The 2023 season will end Oct. 26.
Farmers Markets are always a lot of fun, as well as being a chance to connect directly with local producers, artisans & musicians. They build Community!
