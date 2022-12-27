Looking for a splash of color to pair with gray and rainy weather? This hearty and satisfying soup has a subtle and satisfying flavor, and pops with a bright orange color.
Butternut is a winter squash and plentiful this time of year. When cooked, it has a slightly sweet flavor and smooth, buttery flesh.
Adding a patch of these hearty squash plants to your spring garden is a great way to keep a wholesome food on hand all winter long.
The days to maturity are more than most winter squash varieties. The vines of the plant love to climb garden fences, and the fruit can grow extremely large in Douglas County’s climate.
Each plant needs plenty of space to grow, to allow for airflow and long vines. When watering, it is best to keep the water at the base of the plant and avoid spraying the leaves. Damp leaves are prone to mildew.
Once harvested, butternut squash store very well.
Not a gardener, yet? Stock up when the price is good at your favorite grocery or farmers’ market! When stored in a cool dark place, they last for three to six months.
Butternut squash have a wide range of nutrients, vitamins and minerals that help build and maintain a strong body at any age. The bright orange flesh is a clue that this squash is rich in beta-carotene that protects the body from developing conditions like heart disease, and other chronic illnesses.
Enjoy a pot of Butternut Comfort Soup to celebrate the winter solstice, continued abundant harvest or time together with family. This recipe is simple, versatile, delicious and a proven family favorite!
It is a hearty meal all on its own or can be embellished with a variety of veggies and spices to create unique combinations.
Ingredients One 8-inch-long butternut squash One or two 15-ounce cans of coconut cream or coconut milk (dairy-free) Salt and pepper, to taste Spices to consider: nutmeg, cloves, cinnamon, sage, or thyme Directions 1. Peel and cube the butternut squash. 2. Discard or compost the seeds. 3. Put the cubed squash in a pot and add water to the pot so that about 2/3 of the squash is above the water. 4. Turn the heat to medium-high until the water comes to a gentle boil. 5. Next, turn the heat to low. Cover with lid, occasionally removing the lid to stir the squash. Continue cooking until the cubes begin to soften and form a soup as you stir. Depending on how big the butternut cubes are cut, this could take 20-60 minutes. 6. When the soup has reached the desired consistency, add one can of coconut cream/milk and stir well. 7. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. If you opt for the second can of coconut cream, use this to garnish each hot bowl with a generous dollop. That’s it! These three simple ingredients make the most delicious and satisfying butternut soup for all to enjoy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.