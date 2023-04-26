Ingredients 1 clove garlic, minced 1 bunch of kale, washed and finely chopped 1 tablespoon peanut butter Salt, to taste (optional) Directions1. Add the garlic to a medium sized saucepan or skillet over medium heat. Saute for 1 minute. Add water, 1 tablespoon at a time, if the pan dries out. 2. Add the kale to the pan along with another 1-2 tablespoons of water and cook for 3-5 minutes, or until the kale is wilted. Remove from heat. 3. If the pan is dry, add another tablespoon of water along with the peanut butter and stir until the peanut butter is fully incorporated into the mixture. 4. Taste and add a pinch of salt if you like.
Of all the good-for-you foods, greens get the most grief. They’re healthy, sure, but who knows how to prepare them so that they taste good?
Greens are often over-cooked or poorly prepared. Here you will find tips for making greens the tastiest thing on your plate!
Gnawing on a mound of raw kale, one might wonder if a brontosaurus would even get tired of chewing so much. When a well-intentioned dinner host pulls out a plastic bag of raw, triple-washed and bone dry baby greens, the lack of appeal isn’t the leaves’ fault.
Traveling the world, many ways to prepare tasty greens can be found. There’s gomen wat from Ethiopia; isombe from Rwanda; spinach in groundnut sauce from Kenya; and tabbouleh from the Middle East. These recipes highlight the sweet, earthy flavors, offering a gateway into a whole new world of culinary possibilities.
Two of these dishes in particular — isombe and spinach in groundnut sauce — use a surprising ingredient: peanut butter. You might have to try it to believe it, but a touch of nut butter transforms a greens-based dish into a savory, satisfying experience.
Dark leafy greens like kale, collards, spinach and chard are both low in calories and packed with vital micronutrients. They’re packed with vitamins, minerals, anti-inflammatory compounds, antioxidant phytonutrients and much more.
The most basic process for making a delectable greens dish begins with a bunch of hearty greens. Get a bunch of kale, collards, chard, beet greens, kohlrabi greens or even a frozen block of spinach. Wash thoroughly.
Finely chop the greens, including the stems and drop them into a medium sized pot or sauté pan over medium heat, along with a tablespoon or two of water. Cook just until the greens are soft, adding more water, a tablespoon at a time, if the pan gets dry.
When the greens are soft and all but a tablespoon of water has evaporated, remove the pan from the heat and mix in a tablespoon of unsweetened peanut butter. Your greens should look like they’re dressed in a creamy sauce. Drop in a pinch of salt if you like, and you’re done.
From that base recipe, you can jazz up your greens in a variety of ways: water sauté a diced onion before adding your greens; add in minced garlic; toss in some diced tomatoes, bell peppers or eggplant; use multiple varieties of greens; try almond butter or cashew butter instead of peanut butter; add fresh ginger, garlic and chili peppers or spices like cumin and coriander; use vegetable bouillon instead of salt.
The combinations, and tastes, are endless.
These greens are great served with brown rice and beans, mixed into pasta, topped onto potatoes, layered on whole grain toast or eaten straight out of the pan, if you can’t wait to put them in a bowl.
Fay Lutrell is a UC-VEG volunteer and avid plant lover — whether they’re on her plate, in the garden or out in nature. By day, she does marketing. The rest of the time, she’s hanging out with her dog, cooking, gardening or hiking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.