Greens Galore. Picture.jpg

Greens are often over-cooked or poorly prepared. Follow this recipe for tasty greens to accompany any planned meal.

 Photo courtesy of UC-Veg

Ingredients 1 clove garlic, minced 1 bunch of kale, washed and finely chopped 1 tablespoon peanut butter Salt, to taste (optional) Directions 1. Add the garlic to a medium sized saucepan or skillet over medium heat. Saute for 1 minute. Add water, 1 tablespoon at a time, if the pan dries out. 2. Add the kale to the pan along with another 1-2 tablespoons of water and cook for 3-5 minutes, or until the kale is wilted. Remove from heat. 3. If the pan is dry, add another tablespoon of water along with the peanut butter and stir until the peanut butter is fully incorporated into the mixture. 4. Taste and add a pinch of salt if you like.

Fay Lutrell is a UC-VEG volunteer and avid plant lover — whether they’re on her plate, in the garden or out in nature. By day, she does marketing. The rest of the time, she’s hanging out with her dog, cooking, gardening or hiking.

