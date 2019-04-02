I am loving the warmer days and sunshine! I saw this recipe shared by Mercy Health and the blueberries and lemon sounded perfect to go with the sunshine. I was also very happy to see Mercy share such a healthy recipe.
I have been trying hard to watch my diet and stay away from processed sugars and foods. For this article I started researching honey and maple syrup, to see which one was the healthiest. Unfortunately, all my research reminded me that sugar is sugar! This was not what I wanted to hear.
I once was a sugar addict who drank soda with every meal, even breakfast! I was also very unhealthy. I had a diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis and chronic Lyme disease. Standard medical care was not helping and after nine years of debilitating symptoms, I decided to take health into my own hands.
That led me to change my diet and lifestyle. I gave up all processed foods, sugar, grains, dairy and legumes. I focused on eating lots of organic vegetables, fruits, healthy fats and locally farm raised meats.
The changes were incredible. My symptoms started to fade, my energy returned, and I lost 100 pounds. My sweet tooth never went away though and I learned how to make treats that did not make me feel bad. Chia pudding is one of those.
I wanted to try this recipe and see how I like it. I loved it. Even my husband, who is not a fan of chia pudding, liked the flavors in this one. The lemon really brings out the berries.
Getting back to which is better, honey or maple syrup?, both have some nutrients in them and are a better choice compared to white processed sugar. White sugar removes all the minerals and takes minerals from your body to process it. Local honey is always going to be my preferred sweetener because I love to keep my money in my community and support my neighbors. I frequent the farmers markets in town and have found some incredible honey.
When shopping for coconut milk, I look for full fat in the can. I choose the can over the cardboard cartons because of less ingredients. The cans of coconut milk are coconut and water and some brands add guar gum. The cartons have a much longer list of ingredients. You can find organic canned coconut milk at Sherms in the natural food section.
Chia seeds are a good source of omega 3 fatty acids. The standard American diet is heavy on Omega 6 fats. Having an equal balance of omega 3 and 6 has tremendous health benefits. Chia is also a great source of fiber, iron, calcium and antioxidants.
Blueberries are full of good stuff and lower on the glycemic index than most fruit. I consider blueberries to be a super food. Antioxidants protect the body from free radicals that damage our cells, DNA and protect us from cancer. Studies have also shown blueberries are good for the brain and may help improve cognitive impairment.
If you have a sweet tooth you can enjoy this dessert knowing that the ingredients are filled with health benefits. I hope you enjoy this as much as my family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.