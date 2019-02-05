Mixed berry gummies are a fun, nourishing and gut healing treat! My 10-year-old daughter suggested I make a gummy recipe for The News-Review and she would be my taste tester. She gives this recipe two thumbs up!
Kids love fun food that tastes great. As a mom I do not love artificial colors, flavors or sugar. Making homemade treats that have great ingredients brings me joy and makes the kids happy. I call that a win, win situation.
You can purchase silicone molds at Michaels and JoAnn Fabrics in Roseburg or Amazon. They come in so many fun shapes and designs. You can find one to fit any style. We have hearts, trees and animal molds.
This recipe has just four ingredients. It is also very easy to create your own flavors. Add four cups of any other frozen fruit, juice or even coconut milk. One time I made Chai flavor, with powdered Chai you can buy at Sherm’s, coconut milk and honey. They were tasty and a big hit with my adult friends at a nutrition conference. Another one of our favorite flavor combinations is mango/peach. Get creative, ask the kids what their favorite flavors are and have fun creating these nutritious snacks.
Gelatin is an excellent protein source, it is good for hair, skin, nails and joints. WebMD says “Gelatin is used for weight loss and for treating osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and brittle bones (osteoporosis). Some people also use it for strengthening bones, joints, and fingernails. Gelatin is also used for improving hair quality and to shorten recovery after exercise and sports-related injury.”
One of my favorite uses for gelatin is healing the gut. Gelatin has 18 essential amino acids and is rich in glycine and proline, which are both anti-inflammatory. The glycine is also known to improve sleep without causing day time drowsiness.
I like to order my gelatin from Amazon. I have not found a local source that has gelatin from grass fed cows. Great Lakes is a great company that offers grass fed beef gelatin, pork gelatin and collagen. On their website you can find various tests they have done to check purity of their products. greatlakesgelatin.com/storefront/product-info/faqs.html
