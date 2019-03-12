TUESDAY

Glide Farmer’s Market — Closed. Returns spring 2019.

Southside Community Market — Closed. Returns June 2019.

WEDNESDAY

Canyonville Farmers’ Market — 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., The Javelin Ormond Community Center, 110 SW. Pine St., Canyonville. Combined with Senior Days event, which provides games, puzzles, coffee and pastries. Information: 541-375-0725 or canyonvillefarmersmarket.org. Accepted are EBT and Supplemental Nutrition Coupons.

THURSDAY

Lookingglass Grange Farmers Market — Closed. Currently seeking vendors. Returns April 4, 2019.

FRIDAY

Sutherlin Farmers Marker — Closed. Returns May 2019.

SATURDAY

Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.

