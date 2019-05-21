TUESDAY
Glide Farmer’s Market — Closed. Returns spring 2019.
Southside Community Market — Closed. Returns June 2019.
WEDNESDAY
Canyonville Farmers’ Market — From 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Seven Feather Casino south parking lot, Canyonville. Local produce, artisans and musicians. Information: 541-375-0725 or www.canyonvillefarmersmarket.org. Accepted are EBT and Supplemental Nutrition Coupons.
THURSDAY
Lookingglass Grange Farmers Market — 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., 7426 Lookingglass Road. Just 6 miles “over the hill” from Harvard Ave. in Roseburg. Currently seeking vendors. Local produce, eggs, baked goods, meats, jams, pickles, honey, plants, jewelry, clothing, crafts, soaps and more. Contact Elee Hadley 541-530-3955.
FRIDAY
Sutherlin Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Corner of Willamette St. and Everett Ave., across from Central Park. Local food, fresh seasonal produce, bedding plants, fresh eggs and more. 541-315-0553 or Sutherlin Farmers’ Market on Facebook.
SATURDAY
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
