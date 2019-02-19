WEDNESDAY
Canyonville Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Javelin Ormond Community Center, 110 SW. Pine St., Canyonville. Combined with Senior Days event, which has games, puzzles, coffee and pastries. Info: 541-375-0725 or canyonvillefarmersmarket.org. Accepted are EBT and Supplemental Nutrition Coupons.
SATURDAY
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
