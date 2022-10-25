As the weather shifts, do you find yourself exploring warmer, heartier dishes? With the chilly fall weather, it can be nice to eat more warm foods.
What about adding salad right into your soup?
Don’t go adding classic salad greens like iceberg lettuce, romaine or a spring mix. Rather, add dark leafy greens such as spinach, chard, beet greens, bok choy, tatsoi, kale and collards.
If you’re a gardener with an excess of squash leaves or turnip greens, they cook well in a soup also.
Dark leafy greens are packed with micronutrients, such as vitamin A, C and K, folate, magnesium, potassium, iron, calcium and antioxidants. In addition, cruciferous veggies like bok choy, tatsoi, kale and collards contain the famous sulforaphanes that keep the body strong in the face of carcinogens.
In light of October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, it’s a great time to eat more cruciferous veggies.
For many, these greens can be a mouthful when eaten fresh in a salad. Nevertheless, a good-sized serving of dark leafy greens wilts nicely into a soup. The greens can be cut into small pieces if you want little evidence of their presence. Or, larger pieces of leaf, measuring 2-3 inches, can be added for texture.
Try both ways and see which you prefer. Most stems can be diced and added in as well depending on how fibrous they are.
Let the imagination go wild when selecting ingredients for your soup. When putting together ingredients, it can be nice to see what’s growing in the garden, then work towards the farmers’ market and then the grocery store produce section.
Start with onions, shallots, leeks, and garlic. Pick out some root veggies like carrots, turnips, beets and potatoes. If there are legumes, such as fresh green beans or peas, add those in. And add a bit of tomato, tomatillos or peppers for their bright color and tang.
A warm soup pairs well with a slice or two of fresh whole grain bread, spread with hazelnut butter or other favorite nut butter. The whole grains are healthy complex carbs that digest slowly, supporting healthy blood sugar levels and satiety.
Whole grains provide micronutrients to fuel the body, such as B vitamins, folate, iron, selenium, potassium and magnesium.
And if your soup is too yummy as a dinner alone, enjoy it again in the morning for breakfast. Join the many people around the world who prefer a savory, wholesome breakfast to start their day.
The most challenging part about making a soup is to keep the pot from overflowing as you add in more and more handfuls of veggies.
