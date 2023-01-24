Ingredients 1 15-ounce can No Salt Added or Low-Sodium Chickpeas, drained 1-2 tsp. low sodium soy or tamari sauce, to taste 1 ½ tsp. spicy chipotle powder or mild smoked paprika, to taste 1 tsp. garlic powder ½ tsp. onion powder 6 corn tortillas Directions 1. Heat a medium-sized pan over medium heat. 2. Add chickpeas to the pan and cook for about a minute. 3. Add remaining ingredients except the tortillas. Mix well to cover chickpeas with the seasonings. Cook until moisture has disappeared from the pan, about two minutes. 4. Heat the tortillas in the microwave (20-30 seconds) or briefly on a pan over medium heat. 5. Divide the chickpeas between the six tacos. Added toppings may include: lettuce, shredded cabbage, sliced jalapenos, pineapple, cilantro, plant-based sour cream, guacamole, diced tomatoes, pico de gallo or salsa.

Janice Bartholomew is retired and living with her husband Bruce and new puppy Zooms on their 11-acre farm in Oakland. She is an avid gardener, OSU Master Gardener, and Master Food Preserver programs. She adopted a plant-based lifestyle after completing the UC-VEG Lifestyle & Nutrition Course in 2019.

