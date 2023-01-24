Ingredients 1 15-ounce can No Salt Added or Low-Sodium Chickpeas, drained 1-2 tsp. low sodium soy or tamari sauce, to taste 1 ½ tsp. spicy chipotle powder or mild smoked paprika, to taste 1 tsp. garlic powder ½ tsp. onion powder 6 corn tortillas Directions1. Heat a medium-sized pan over medium heat. 2. Add chickpeas to the pan and cook for about a minute. 3. Add remaining ingredients except the tortillas. Mix well to cover chickpeas with the seasonings. Cook until moisture has disappeared from the pan, about two minutes. 4. Heat the tortillas in the microwave (20-30 seconds) or briefly on a pan over medium heat. 5. Divide the chickpeas between the six tacos. Added toppings may include: lettuce, shredded cabbage, sliced jalapenos, pineapple, cilantro, plant-based sour cream, guacamole, diced tomatoes, pico de gallo or salsa.
Beans are a nutrition powerhouse. Chickpeas are a type of bean that have been around for thousands of years. Chickpeas, by other names, may be called garbanzos or chana. We’ll let them be chickpeas in this article.
Chickpeas are a great choice in the kitchen, being naturally very low in saturated fat and sodium, and free of cholesterol. Author of “How Not to Die,” Dr. Michael Greger, and his team of nutrition experts at nutritionfacts.org, recommend at least three servings of beans daily.
A serving size is just half a cup of cooked beans. If you eat one batch of the taco recipe included with this article, you’ll be getting more than three servings of beans in one meal.
Dietitian Patricia Bridget Lane at the Cleveland Clinic notes that beans are packed with choline, helping the brain and nervous system run well. They also contain folate, magnesium, potassium, fiber and iron. As an added bonus, chickpeas are also high in vitamin A, E and C.
Lane emphasizes that beans promote weight control because they are high in something many people are deficient in — fiber. With many outstanding qualities, Patricia talks about how fiber also tones the digestive system. Chickpeas also have a low glycemic index, which means they won’t cause spikes in blood sugar.
When cooked, chickpeas have a nutty flavor with a crisp, yet creamy, texture. Season them with a variety of spices to suit a variety of cuisine types.
This powerhouse plant-food is often blended into hummus, seasoned and air fried for salad croutons or a soup topper, smashed as a main ingredient for a healthy sandwich filling or made the star in a curry dish.
The drained liquid from a can of chickpeas is called aquafaba. It can be used as an egg replacer in just about any recipe. It can also be used to make plant-based meringues. The aquafaba can be saved in ice cube trays and frozen for later use.
If your family likes taco Tuesday, here is a recipe that will be a hit for the whole family.
These tried and true chipotle chickpea tacos are simple and delicious. The recipe has only five ingredients. It makes six small tacos, so multiply the recipe to match your family size and appetites.
Strengthen your health one bite at a time.
Janice Bartholomew is retired and living with her husband Bruce and new puppy Zooms on their 11-acre farm in Oakland. She is an avid gardener, OSU Master Gardener, and Master Food Preserver programs. She adopted a plant-based lifestyle after completing the UC-VEG Lifestyle & Nutrition Course in 2019.
