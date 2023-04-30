230420-nrr-forestrytour-3.jpg (copy)

Ricky Hayes drags a log during a ‘choker race’ on April 19 during the annual Douglas County School Forestry Tour at the Glide Educational Forest.

 Will Geschke/The News-Review

The 60th annual Douglas County School Forestry Tour, hosted by the Oregon State University Extension Service, was held last week. Over the course of three days, April 19-21, over 800 fifth grade students, their teachers and parent chaperones visited the Glide Educational Forest for a day of hand-on learning in the woods.

Alicia Christiansen is the Forestry Extension Agent for OSU Extension Service of Douglas County. Alicia can be reached at alicia.christiansen@oregonstate.edu or 541-672-4461.

