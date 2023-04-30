The 60th annual Douglas County School Forestry Tour, hosted by the Oregon State University Extension Service, was held last week. Over the course of three days, April 19-21, over 800 fifth grade students, their teachers and parent chaperones visited the Glide Educational Forest for a day of hand-on learning in the woods.
The School Forestry Tour (or just the “tour”) started in 1961 and is the oldest natural resources education program in Douglas County (note, the tour was on hold for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, so the 60th anniversary was delayed).
Many adults, who are now sending their children and grandchildren off to this event, remember going as a child and have fond memories of their experience. The tour was originally part of a much larger forestry event and some Douglas County residents still refer to this program by that event’s name, “The Forestry Expo.”
This tour targets fifth grade students in Douglas County and is open to public schools, private schools, charter schools and homeschool groups. Each year, between 600 and 1000 students from classrooms around the county participate in the tour.
This event is offered each spring at the Glide Educational Forest, located behind the Glide Transfer Station on Highway 138. There are two identical loop trails in the forest, each with seven primitive teaching structures, complete with benches and a teaching table.
Students rotate through one loop during their time in the forest and at the end of the morning, they’ll have learned about seven different topics from local forestry and natural resource professionals: forest management, forest products, fire management, wildlife, tree identification, archaeology, and fisheries/hydrology.
After spending the morning in the woods, they break for a quick lunch then spend the afternoon participating in forest-themed activities. These activities have varied over the years, but the favorite activity is always the cross-cut saw event, where students get to work in pairs using a cross-cut saw to saw through a log and take home a wood cookie souvenir.
Students also get to work in pairs to learn how to set a miniature choker around a small log and race around an obstacle in the choker race game.
In 2022, the OSU Extension Douglas County Forestry Program received a grant from the Society of American Foresters to implement a new activity that showcases reforestation in Oregon. With support from Oregon Women in Timber, the “tree planting activity” has been a big hit with the students, where they get to practice planting native tree seedlings, then take home a seedling to plant with their family or gift to a friend.
Seedlings are donated by local land management agencies and many private forestry companies in Douglas County.
New in 2023, the Douglas County 4H program hosted our fourth and final activity, teaching students how to mount a tree specimen on a card that could be the start of a plant collection book. This is something that students can participate in as a 4H member (to learn more about 4H, visit the Douglas County Extension office).
While the OSU Extension Service coordinates this event, it is not made possible without the help from our community. The Douglas County Public Works Department is a strong partner for this event. They worked tirelessly to improve the site, making it safer for everyone in attendance and improving the overall facility for years to come.
Source One Serenity, the Wolf Creek Job Corps and the Douglas Forest Protective Association all volunteered to help improve the site as well.
Over the course of three days, over 56 forestry and natural resources professionals in Douglas County volunteered their time to teach at one of the seven stations during the tour. The Bureau of Land Management, US Forest Service, DFPA and Douglas Timber Operators consistently provide support to help recruit volunteers from their respective agencies/member organizations.
These instructors are the backbone of this event, as students spend 20 minutes with each of them learning about a wide range of forestry related topics. This is also a great opportunity to introduce students to careers in forestry and natural resources.
In all, over 32 local agencies, companies and organizations contributed to this event through volunteering their time and donating funding/supplies. OSU Extension could not host this event without the incredible support from this community and we would like to thank this year’s volunteers and sponsors.
If you are interested in learning more about the Douglas County School Forestry Tour, have feedback regarding your experience at the event or would like to contribute to the event in the future, please contact Alicia Christiansen at 541-672-4461 or Alicia.Christiansen@oregonstate.edu.
