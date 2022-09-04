We are basking in the glow of a record-breaking Summer Reading Program.
We knew it was a busy summer here at Roseburg Public Library, but we didn’t realize just how busy until we compiled the statistics.
The library distributed 1,416 free, new, contemporary books throughout the summer, 580 during school and Lunchbox Express meal visits and 836 at the library.
These free books sparked youth participants to total more than 5,200 reading hours on three logs; each log represented seven hours of reading.
The 338 youth who completed the first log received a Frisbee; 250 youth completed the second log and received a box of Legos; and 165 youth finished the third log, making them eligible for the grand prize scooter drawing.
We especially enjoyed watching each child select a new book and three small treasures every time they returned a log. Several kids built up quite a personal library just by doing something they love.
The already popular book review program went off the charts this year with 225 participants submitting 1,663 reviews for 33 different prizes. The most popular prize was the preschool camping set, which garnered 233 entries.
In 2021, 80 readers submitted 920 book reviews.
The program for adults also broke records with 57 people logging 814 books. That’s an average of more than one book a week per participant. Last year, 18 adults logged 262 books.
We saw a corresponding increase in checkouts of physical materials during the Summer Reading Program. There was a 5% increase in children’s circulation over 2021, with more than 10,000 items checked out. There was a 60% increase in young adult circulation, with nearly 1,700 items checked out.
It took a village to produce the program. First, a huge thank you to our fiscal sponsors: Friends of the Roseburg Public Library, State Library of Oregon, Douglas County Cultural Coalition, Roundhouse Foundation and Oregon Association of Education Service Districts through the Oregon Community Summer Grant program.
A special thank you to Jon and Karen Wittwer for donating treasure box prizes; Kate Hanson and family for donating book review prizes; and the library’s staff and volunteer corps who went above and beyond every day for the community.
Shout-out to Roseburg Public Schools for welcoming us at Fullerton IV, Winchester and Green elementary schools, Jo Lane Middle School and the Lunchbox Express program. The YMCA graciously accepted craft kits for their young learners all summer long. The City of Roseburg Parks Department provided space at the Pavilion and welcomed us as a partner for their Movies in the Park program.
Finally, thanks to all of you who logged reading hours, wrote and drew book reviews, attended programs and completed surveys. You are why we do this, and we can’t wait to make 2023 even better.
