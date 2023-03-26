The landscape of Oregon is unique, interwoven with gardens, croplands, natural areas and forests that all help support and maintain approximately 500 species of bees.
Given that Oregon’s land base is roughly 50% forest, it is important for forestland owners and managers to consider integrating pollinator conservation efforts into management strategies, especially as it relates to native bees.
New research in Pacific Northwest forests indicates that in intensively managed forests and forests damaged by wildfire, there is a high abundance and diversity of bees, and over 100 native bee species utilize our forests at different stages of growth. You might be surprised to hear that many of these bees prefer open, sunny conditions where they can find flowering plants for food and bare ground and debris for nesting.
While some bees live in mature forests with tall conifer trees and different layers of shrubs, the primary habitat are young forestlands that may have recently experienced a disturbance such as timber harvest or fire.
If you’re considering enhancing pollinator habitat on your forest, it’s a great idea to start with an inventory. An inventory will help you understand what you have on your property already and what activities you can do to enhance the habitat conditions over time.
You’ll identify how much flowering and nesting habitat pollinators have available on your land, as well as the continuity of these habitat conditions. To inventory your property, you will need a notebook, camera and field guide to help identify the different flowers blooming on your property. Visit several areas of your property during the early-, mid-, and late-summer season so you can capture the flowering plants at their varying bloom times. Focus your inventory on larger areas with flowering plants present.
Keep your records in your forest management plan, as this can help you manage for future opportunities and activities on your land and document changes you see over time.
In an inventory, you will look to capture the diversity of flower shapes, colors and bloom times, all of which can increase the diversity of bee species that visit your property. Use your flower field guide to identify the species and record that in your notebook. It’s also useful to know if the plants you are looking at are native or non-native.
While non-native plants can be okay, as pollinators often use them, sometimes you may find that they are actually invasive. Invasive species will often take over an area and decrease the ability for native flowers to grow, thus decreasing flowering resources and negatively affecting pollinator species.
There is a lot to learn about native bees in our forests and a recently published video series aims to help answer some of the big questions. The Bees in the Woods video series, published in 2022 by Oregon State University Extension, shares what we know about and what opportunities we have to support native bees in the forests of Oregon.
This series provides information for family forest landowners interested in learning more about pollinator habitat and how to enhance it on their properties, from the wet Douglas-fir forests to our dry forest ecosystems. There really is something for everyone!
So far, 15 short videos (three to five minutes) have been produced. In this series, viewers will learn how to: recognize bee habitats; protect or improve bee habitat through common forest management activities; provide bee habitat through active and passive management; and add bee habitat to commonly forgotten places such as roads, landings, fences, buildings, and other open spaces.
As we inch closer to spring and summer, set aside some time to inventory the pollinator habitat on your forest and learn how to support native bees.
To view the videos and learn more about bees in the woods, visit beav.es/Sdo. Also check out the Forest Bee Pollinators publication for an in depth read about bees in our forests at beav.es/SdZ.
