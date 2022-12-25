image001.png

The poinsettia now has over 100 varieties available to purchase in the US and Canada. Sales contribute over $200,000,000 annually to the US economy.

 Photo by Hannah O’Leary

No flower has stronger ties to the holidays than Euphorbia pulcherrima. This plant has many names: the Christmas star, lobster plant, painted leaf and the Mexican Flame leaf. Most commonly, we call them poinsettias.

Logan Bennett is the Small Farms Program Outreach Coordinator at the Oregon State University Extension. He can be contacted at logan.bennett@oregonstate.edu and 541-236-3015.

