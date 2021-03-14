Browsing the library shelves is a singular pleasure, and we hear regularly from patrons who eagerly await Roseburg Public Library’s building reopening just so they can linger with the books.
Although scrolling through the library’s online catalog at roseburg.biblionix.com is not the same, some features mimic the browsing experience. The following catalog hacks can substitute for the real deal, at least temporarily.
To log into the catalog, type in the Roseburg Public Library card number (no spaces); the default password is the phone number used to register the account (10 digits, no spaces). To place holds, click on the title of the item, then click “Reserve this item.” Sometimes the Reserve button is located at the bottom of the screen.
Library staff enjoys nothing more than recommending books and the staff picks shelf was a popular destination for patrons. Those selections are compiled in the catalog in Booklists under the green What’s Hot tab. Although the staff reviews are not available, rest assured these titles get our seal of approval.
There are a number of other booklists in this section of the catalog, including the Oregon Battle of the Books titles for youth.
Patrons wishing to keep up with the newest additions to the collection can click on What’s New under the green What’s Hot tab. The default setting will display all materials added in the past week. Dropdown menus allow users to change the search; for example, it is possible to view all DVDs added in the past two weeks.
Note that this feature includes material that has been purchased but not yet received from the vendors. These items appear first and have limited information; however, patrons may place holds on them as well as on material that has been received.
The What’s New list includes material added to the collection during the past two months. That is in contrast to the library’s physical new shelves, which feature books added for up to the past year. These are the items with the bright dots at the bottom of the spines; the color of the dot indicates the year, and the handwritten number is the month the material was added. Materials added in 2021 have a light blue dot; items from 2020 are labeled with a neon red dot.
In the online catalog, these items appear with the word NEW instead of a dot and it is possible to search just for them.
From the main page at roseburg.biblionix.com, click on “More Search Options” in the upper left corner of the screen. Then click on the dropdown menu that says “Keyword” and change it to “Material type.” A dropdown menu appears beside this with the label “1 – Unassigned.” Click on this menu to narrow the search to a particular type of item (for example, “4 – Adult Fiction”).
Next, click on the dropdown menu that says “Title starts with phrase” and change it to “Call # starts with.” In the blank box to the right of this menu, type the word NEW. Then click the search button for results. More than 500 adult fiction titles added to the collection over the past year appear in alphabetical order by the author’s last name. This is almost like browsing the shelves, except it also displays materials currently checked out.
Click on “More Search Options” to change the type of material being searched.
For visual learners, screenshots of these instructions are located at roseburg.biblionix.com; the link is titled “Tips and tricks for using the library catalog.” Library staff also is available to help by email at library@cityofroseburg.org and by phone at 541-492-7050.
