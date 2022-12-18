Editor’s Note:
Brooke Communications Inc. and The News-Review share common ownership.
For 21 years, the Wish Upon a Star campaign broadcast by Brooke Communications has been changing lives in Douglas County. This year is no exception.
The gift of a lifetime
Rae Hammond‘s mom had one with for her daughter this Christmas: to see her smile again.
Like her mother and her mother’s mother before her, Hammond has a genetic condition where calcium is depleted during pregnancy. After four children, her teeth have all but crumbled.
“No matter how much supplements we take, no matter how many times dentist during our pregnancies. It doesn’t matter. Our teeth crumble. My grandmother lost hers. My mom lost hers,” Hammond said. “It just happens. We have kids, we lose our teeth. Some women lose their bodies and they don’t get back to their size two; I lost all my teeth.”
When she had the means Hammond has sought help. Sometimes, seeking assistance caused more harm than good. She remembers one dentist chastising her for unfounded drug use. This lead to anxiety on top of an already painful process.
During the pandemic, Hammond found a job she loves. It was during work interactions that she started noticing the looks, which fed into already established self esteem issues.
She decided to do something about it. Hammond began knitting washrags to sell in order to raise the funds needed for her dental work. She’s made well over 400 washrags in the past two months, but her mother didn’t want Hammond to have to wait any longer.
“She doesn’t smile anymore,” Hammond’s mom said in the recorded phone interview.
“Where my brain’s been for the last 16 years is every time I go anywhere or do anything and people look at me, my brain goes ‘Are they thinking you’re an addict?’ ‘Are they staring at your teeth?’” Hammond said.
Starting next month, Hammond won’t have so much to worry about. With help from Dr. Alanson Randol, she will get the dental work she needs.
“To be honest, I never thought something like this was going to happen,” Hammond said. “Getting my teeth fixed is going to put me, mentally, a lot better. It’s going to cure a lot of mental health problems that I’ve been dealing with.”
Hammond plans to donate the next $500 she earns with her washrag to Randol’s office in order to pay it forward.
A light in the darkness
After the loss of her fiancé and first child within the last two years, Megan Faldalen was in a very dark place. Due to the emotional pain of living in the home she used to share with her fiance, she decided to move.
With a second child coming this January and a new apartment without a washer, Julie Scribner — Faldalen’s mother — entered Faldalen into the 2022 Wish Upon a Star campaign.
“Before he passed and we talked about more children, I wasn’t even sure if I wanted more children but when it happened my fiancé was so excited it made me excited too,” Faldalen said. “Now, I know that I am at peace with him being with our son and then me being with our daughter.”
By submitting the letter to Wish Upon a Star, Faldalen’s mother gave her a gift she was unprepared for.
“I moved into a house behind my mom, I had washer and dryer hook-ups, but I was really stressing thinking how am I going to afford this with a baby on the way,” Faldalen said. “My mother wrote a letter to Wish Upon A Star and I ended up getting a washer and dryer, a massage and a gift card.”
After the initial shock, Faldalen, was overcome with thankfulness.
“It means a lot, but that’s my mom, that’s her heart,” Faldalen said. “Her heart is made of gold and that is another reason I am so appreciative, she gave me that caring and giving nature.”
Faldalen works in the medical field and has been working from home as she adjusts to the altered dynamics of her life.
“All I wanted to do my whole life was work in the medical field and help people,” Fladalen said. “Right now, I am just doing patient refills or lab requests so I am making some kind of an income, but my employer has been nothing but amazing.”
With supports from her family, her employer, and now the community, Faldalen recognizes the blessings in her life, despite recent tragedies.
“What this program does for the community is just amazing, you just don’t see things like this in big cities,” Faldalen said. “I’m a firm believer in pay it forward and have been my whole life. Little acts like this pull people out of dark places and shine a light in dark times.”
Dreams come true
The campaign has made dreams come true for over two decades. In that time, an estimated 250 people have had their lives changed.
“Not only does the recipient of the wish get help, but the letter writer feels they’ve received a gift by being able to bring a loved one to our attention,” BCI vice president and general manager Rachelle Carter said. “In reality the program has more than likely helped thousands just by people hearing the calls on the radio. They have a ripple effect.”
The 2021 campaign was the biggest in program history, with 13 wishes in total granted. The year was also marked with the biggest wish ever granted. Usually, the program grants 10 wishes, though sometimes the budget is stretched enough to provide off air assistance as well.
It all starts with the nominations. Community members had almost a month this year to submit letters explaining why their friend and family member need help and what exactly that assistance entails.
“You want to be able to help everybody, but you can’t, you can only choose 10,” Rob Thomas said. “We look at how can we make the most impact. Now. You know, what can we do to change things for right now?”
Thomas, BCI operations manager and co-host of Best Country 103’s morning show, is a very busy man during wish season. It’s his job to reach out to everyone whose dreams are about to become reality.
He first contacts the nominator, learning more about the nominee. Then he makes contact with that nominee.
Before Thomas works his magic — which includes editing two version of the audio from both interviews and getting them scheduled to air on each of BCI’s stations throughout the campaign — a panel has to vet the letters and choose whose wish to grant.
This extensive vetting process consists of ensuring nominees are from the area and that their need is legitimate.
“We’re gonna stalk you in 17 different ways to Sunday,” Thomas joked. “We’re going to drive by your house. We’re going to call your friends. We’re going to look at your social media. We’re going to do all that sort of stuff to find out if you actually are being legit.”
The panel is also searching for needs that can actually be met. Some requests just aren’t feasible — the program cannot buy you a house or find you a rental. It can, however, help with repairs, provide medical or dental assistance and help in a variety of little, but impactful ways.
Once the 10 wishes are chosen, Thomas starts the process of contacting people and businesses in the community to help.
A hand up, not a handout
It takes a literal village to change as many lives as the Wish Upon a Star campaign has. It wouldn’t be possible without the endless generosity of community businesses and individual donors.
Rogue Credit Union has been the campaign’s title sponsor for three years. That entails providing a lump some of money that goes towards fulfilling wishes.
“We really appreciate what (Wish Upon a Star) does for not only the members that we have in the Roseburg areas, and throughout, but also all the people in these communities,” Rogue Credit Union Marketing Coordinator Johnathan Bybee said. “This program is something that allows us to help people with various problems and needs. Rogue truly believes in helping the communities that we’re in.”
Along with providing financial backing, Rogue Credit Union employees also serve on the vetting panel. Bybee is a member of that panel, an experience he describes as both heartbreaking and rewarding.
Dr. Alanson Randol, a Roseburg dentist, can’t quite remember how long he has been supporting the campaign.
“I think one of the things that we do at our office — and this is an office-wide thing — is we just really appreciate the opportunity to help people,” Randol said. “I think it’s a part of being able to give back. I think that we’ve definitely been blessed with a lot of things that we’re able to do and provide services to people. I think there’s a certain responsibility for us to be able to use our skills and give back to other people.”
Numerous other individuals and businesses help make Wish Upon a Star a reality each year.
“Wish Upon a Star embodies the meaning of Christmas – helping the less fortunate by giving love, hope and joy. Giving is what we’re supposed to do. It not only helps someone out who may be struggling but it also gives a sense of purpose to the giver,” Carter said. “The best advice I’ve ever received is if you’re feeling down about life, do something nice for someone. I think Wish Upon a Star reminds people of that.”
Brooke Communications Inc. and The News-Review share common ownership. {related_content_uuid}95b3aea1-fb1e-4c01-bd82-f38e55f8517c{/related_content_uuid}
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.