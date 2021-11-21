RV traveling not only provides great memories but provides great health benefits as well.
While all kinds of travel can benefit your well-being, there are specific perks that come from RV traveling. Here are the top three health benefits you can expect from RV travel.
Traveling Boosts Your Immune System
Traveling works to keep you healthy by boosting your immune system. By visiting new places, you’ll be exposing yourself to new germs. While this can make you want to reach for your hand sanitizer, it’s actually a great way to help your body build antibodies.
This introduction to new bacteria gets your antibody factory fired up, protecting your body from future illness. When you’re traveling, you’re frequently taking in the natural sites and spending time outdoors. It also turns out that fresh air is great for your health, aiding in digestion and improving blood pressure and your heart rate.
While you’re out and about traveling the world, you’ll also be exposing your body to different allergens. This kind of exposure helps your body learn how to process these allergens. Those same allergies that kept you housebound or constantly at the pharmacy can even be significantly lessened with frequent outdoor time.
Traveling Lowers Your Stress Levels
Getting out the door before you leave on a trip can certainly feel stressful. You worry about whether you’ve packed everything you need, or if you’ve unplugged all your small appliances. It’s tempting to think that traveling increases stress. In fact, it does just the opposite.
In today’s modern life, it is too easy to become caught up in the minutia. Traveling helps you leave behind those stressors behind. It encourages your mind to settle and refocus to be in the present.
A whopping 80% of vacationing people report they felt a significant reduction of stress after just two days of vacation. Vacation time is linked to happiness and general well-being.
If you’re hitting the open road on your own timeline and schedule for a vacation, you’re cutting some of those additional, travel-related stressors out entirely. You aren’t rushing to make a flight and, if you’re full-time RV living, you already have everything you need.
Traveling with an RV can be a cost-saving experience, as well, which helps reduce finance-related stress. For a fraction of the cost of plane tickets, hotels, and destination prices, you can vacation wherever you go with your RV.
RV Travel Can Help You Make Healthier Choices
Whether you head out for an occasional road trip, or you’re a full-timer, RV travel has some particular perks when it comes to staying healthy. What you eat and how you sleep are top the list.
When you’re on the go, it’s easy to get stuck eating fast food. Fortunately, traveling by RV helps eliminate that need. You can stock your kitchen area and reach for healthy foods and fresh produce when you’re hungry. You’re likely working with a smaller space, which will keep you from buying bulk snack foods and have you eating healthy alternatives.
A healthy diet works to keep your overall health on track. You can even reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease by 4% for each additional fruit or vegetable serving you eat per day. Smart snack choices will help you maintain a lower weight, as well. Cardiovascular disease is 10 times more likely in obese people, so keeping yourself at an appropriate weight is ideal.
Looking for more ways to improve your health? In addition to your travel diet, RV travel allows you to sleep in your own bed every night, even as you’re seeing the world. Sleep is key to great health and is linked to crucial elements, like productivity and helping to prevent obesity.
When you travel in your RV, you’ll also be able to stick to your own sleep schedule which can help you get consistent, good-quality sleep.
