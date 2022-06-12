The RV industry has been a hot market for the last 10 years, and there’s no sign of it slowing down. People who RV, already know why it’s so amazing. But I’ve often heard from those who haven’t experienced RVing say; “What’s all the RV hype about?”
Here’s 7 reasons that may shed some light on answering this question.
1. Getting away from the TV
Let’s face it, it’s easy to fall into the trap of watching TV for hours on end. This usually results in feeling depressed that so much time was wasted and unproductive. It’s a trap we all fall into.
Even though most RVs these days have a TV built in, it doesn’t mean you have to turn it on. And if you do, there are plenty of windows in RVs to look out of and enjoy the scenery.
For best results while RVing, take a break from the TV and binge on nature around you.
2. Family Matters in RV Living
Whether you’re hitting the open road with the whole family or with your spouse, RVing brings people (family) closer together. You’re forced to communicate, open up (eventually), and engage with others. Most often this is a positive experience.
Some start new traditions like traveling across country in an RV to spend time with other family members during the holidays.
3. Increases Your Awareness
If RV life does nothing else, it forces us to stay on our toes. Being in ever-changing environments and meeting new people around every corner trains us to be aware of the present moment.
4. The RV community
In short, these are amazing people and always friendly. It’s almost like a secret society. They all look out for each other and are always eager to help and make friends.
5. Save Money … For Real
Yes — it’s possible to save money on monthly expenses once you hit the road: some people have total expenses less than $2,000. This will obviously depend on your lifestyle, but if you do some research and learn about boondocking you can travel the country virtually rent-free!
If you really want to save money, upgrade to a larger RV unit. Some of these “Tiny Homes” are built like actual homes. Yes, initially they cost between $80k-$100k, but you own it 100%. More on this next week.
6. Become a Trivia Master
Your geography will improve once you hit the road. Your knowledge of American history will grow. You may even become an expert of random roadside attractions.
Beyond having a newfound knowledge of trivia, you’ll have conversation-starters you never thought were possible.
7. Work
Thanks to COVID-19, the new normal is working from home. Many people have chosen to purchase an RV, travel and work from — wherever.
Speaking of work, now that you’re not at your traditional home, you don’t have to worry about mowing the lawn, cleaning the gutters, raking the leaves, etc.
This is not to say RVing doesn’t require a different kind of work; emptying sewage tanks, making sure batteries are charged, and so on. Personally I prefer the later.
I’m sure other RVers can rattle off other reasons why RVing is so fun, addictive and why it’s “worth the hype.” Feel free to write in and tell me your Top 7 reasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.