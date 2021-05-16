Whether there’s an outdoor activity you already love or you crave trying something new, you’ll find lots of choices for active vacations, from hiking and biking to watersports like snorkeling and kayaking.
Your Travel Leaders travel advisor can help you pick the right destination, but here are some things to keep in mind.
First, what’s your skill level with outdoor activities? Are you a beginner, advanced or somewhere in between? When it comes to equipment, will you be bringing everything or will you need to rent some gear? Are you comfortable going it alone or would you prefer being part of a group tour? Think about the type of destination, too. Do you want to get away from it all or would you rather combine outdoor activities with relaxing at a resort or sightseeing?
If you’re interested in a group tour, companies like Backroads offer biking, hiking and walking trips across the United States and around the world. U.S. destinations range from California’s wine country to Maine’s majestic seascapes to Alaska’s glaciers. Some tours are designed for families with young children or teens, too. Whichever one you choose, you’ll have the comfort of being led by a guide who knows the most scenic routes.
State parks also offer great opportunities to explore the outdoors, in addition to spectacular scenery.
John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, in the Florida Keys, is the first undersea park in the United States. You can get a look at the coral reefs and marine life by scuba diving or snorkeling. Canoeing and kayaking are also popular recreational pursuits.
New Mexico’s Cerrillos Hills State Park is located off the 50-mile Turquoise Trail National Scenic Byway, linking Albuquerque and Santa Fe. You can take in views of the surrounding mountains while hiking, biking or horseback riding.
Mackinac Island, in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, is famous for being car-free. You can walk, jog or rent a bike to do an 8 mile loop around the island or explore roads and trails in Mackinac Island State Park.
Another option for outdoor activities is to take a resort vacation in Mexico or the Caribbean. You’ll set your own pace as you combine relaxation with recreation.
The Caribbean island of Dominica is known as the Nature Island for the diversity of its landscape, from rainforests and rivers to waterfalls and mountains. You’ll find hiking trails for all skill levels in the country’s three national parks. On a vacation in St. Kitts and Nevis you can take a scuba diving trip to explore the underwater world, from coral towers to sunken ships, all swarming with sea life.
Cancun and Riviera Maya are great bases for exploring Mexico’s cenotes, sinkholes caused when caverns collapse to reveal hidden underground pools. Some are large open lakes, while others are more like mysterious caverns. There are several ways to explore them, including by zip lining, kayaking and snorkeling.
For help navigating any travel plans, contact your travel advisor or connect with one through Travel Leaders/Fly Away Travel.
