Lately, I’ve been getting a ton of people asking about RV rentals. Specifically the advantages of renting from a dealership versus a private party such as Outdoorsy, RV Share, etc.
Lately I’ve rented from a RV dealership and from a private party and had two very different experiences.
Overall, I find the RV dealership RV rental experience is far more thought out and rationalized. They were very organized for scheduling me to pick up the RV. They also provided a thorough orientation of the RV (do’s and don’ts).
Specifically, they did a great job of going over RV systems and components. This was helpful because there were a lot of things I never would have thought of: how to turn on the generate, dumping tanks, etc.
Compositely when I picked up my RV from RV share, I was basically given the keys and a handful of questions about where I’m going and why.
The dealership rental emphasized the fact that the units had been clean, sanitized and professionally maintained. This was comforting to hear. I mean, I’m renting this RV to relax from my stressful life, not to have more stress from wondering what the strange burning wire smell is coming from.
My private party RV rental outing didn’t give me weird engine noises or burning wires, but I was unsure when the RV had been serviced last. Sometimes, it’s the unknown that causes more stress.
And if there was a problem with the private party rental, who would I call? Not good. Versus the peace of mind the dealership rental offers. They not only gave me their business card and phone number, but also included in the rental was roadside assistance I could call or text 24/7. That was huge!
Truthfully, I did find private RV renting may be slightly cheaper. But for me, at the end of the day, knowing the RV is maintained regularly and having the support of the dealership rental department in case I had a small question (or major crises) was comforting and allowed me to relax and enjoy my RV outing.
Paul Hemphill welcomes questions about this article, ideas for future articles, or solutions for where to consign, rent or buy RV’s. He can be reached at RVcorner NRtoday@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.