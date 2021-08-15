With its breathtaking scenery, varied wildlife and rich history, Alaska routinely shows up near the top of the list when it comes to dream destinations.
A land-based trip will allow you to see the state at your own pace. You’ll have control over your itinerary, stopping at Alaska’s cities, small towns and national parks along the way. Your Travel Leaders travel advisor can help you put together an Alaska adventure that matches your interests and budget.
Here are some ideas to get you started.
Anchorage, in the central part of the state, is Alaska’s biggest city and it’s a good place to start your trip. You can learn about indigenous culture on a visit to the Alaska Native Heritage Center.
Anchorage also has dozens of parks and miles of bike paths. Within a 20-minute drive of downtown is the city’s popular hiking spot, Flattop Mountain, where you’ll find trails for all ability levels.
At the end of the day, you can enjoy fresh seafood in Anchorage’s restaurants and sample local beer in its brewpubs.
When you’re ready to explore more of the state there are many options for getting around, including renting a car or recreational vehicle, taking a sightseeing plane ride or a boat trip.
Full- and half-day cruises are available in most parts of Alaska, but they’re especially popular out of Seward, about 2½ hours south of Anchorage.
Seward is the gateway to the Kenai Fjords National Park. Nearly 40 glaciers flow from the Harding Icefield, the park’s crowning feature. The waters around the park are home to numerous marine mammals, including whales, dolphins and sea lions.
If you’re the type of traveler who loves to get in the car and go, you’ll find lots of choices for scenic drives. The 125-mile road that links Anchorage and Seward offers spectacular views of the shoreline along Turnagain Arm, as well as the dramatic peaks of the Chugach Mountains.
You can also travel through Alaska by train. The Alaska Railroad stretches 470 miles from Seward to Fairbanks. Each day in the summer, the Denali Star departs Anchorage for the 12-hour journey north to Fairbanks.
Stops include the village of Talkeetna, once a center of gold mining. On a stroll through downtown, you can get a feel for small-town Alaska while shopping for local arts and crafts.
The train also stops at Denali National Park, home to North America’s highest peak. At 20,310 feet, it’s one of Alaska’s most awe-inspiring landmarks. At Denali, you can try activities like hiking, biking, rafting and fishing.
If you’re lucky, you’ll spot Alaska’s Big Five: moose, caribou, wolf, Dall sheep with their distinctive curled horns and the brown, or grizzly, bear.
One of the more dramatic ways to experience the park is from the window of a small airplane or helicopter on a flightseeing tour, where you can take in the enormity of the landscape.
For help navigating any travel plans, contact your travel advisor at Travel Leaders/Fly Away Travel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.