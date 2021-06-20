Shopping for antiques is like a treasure hunt. You can spend days searching for a unique piece that will look perfect in your home. Antiques trails in many parts of the country make it easier to spend a long weekend — or longer — in your quest.
More than 60 shops are part of the Connecticut Antiques Trail, and the small size of the state makes it easy to visit many of them during one vacation. You’ll find everything from 1700s Americana to mid-century modern furniture and vintage collectibles from every generation. Along the way, you can stay overnight at a historic inn and explore charming shoreline communities like Old Saybrook, settled in 1635.
Located in the heart of Pennsylvania Dutch Country, the village of Adamstown is among the top destinations for antique shopping in the United States. You’ll find dozens of antique shops and flea markets along 7 miles of Route 272 and on nearby roads.
Three times a year the area presents an Antique Extravaganza, with more dealers and a longer time for shopping. The remaining shows in 2021 will take place June 24-27 and Sept. 23-26.
Historic King Street is a center of activity in Charleston, South Carolina. With wide, pedestrian-friendly sidewalks, it’s a convenient route for exploring the city’s restaurants, shops and attractions. Lower King Street is home to the Antiques District. You’ll find items from the United States and around the world, including Europe and the Caribbean, from furniture to lighting fixtures, silver, fine china and more.
The South Florida city of West Palm Beach is home to an Antique Row Art & Design District. It boasts more than 40 shops offering a selection of items from the 17th-century to the present day, including fine and decorative arts, vintage and modern furnishings. You’ll also find lots of specialty shops, art galleries and, when you’re ready for a break, several award-winning restaurants. And it’s all within walking distance.
If your tastes turn more toward the Southwest, Santa Fe, New Mexico, is a great destination. The city’s Whitehawk Antique Indian and Ethnographic Art Show, which features Native American works, will take place Aug. 13-16, with more than a hundred vendors. At Santa Fe’s antique shops you’ll find everything from artwork like ceramics and sculptures to maps, housewares, jewelry, clothing and Native American blankets.
Sonoma County is best known as part of California’s wine region, but the county’s five main towns of Sonoma, Petaluma, Sebastopol, Santa Rosa and Healdsburg also offer a feast for antiques lovers. The region is a good place to look for vintage fashion from the 1940s to the 1960s, and you’ll find lots of quirky items, too, like vintage typewriters, antique dolls and old leather baseball mitts.
