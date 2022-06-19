Based on recent figures from the Transportation Security Administration, it’s going to be a busy summer for air travel. On average, more than 2 million people pass through airport security checkpoints daily, a number that’s almost at pre-pandemic levels.
If you’re flying this summer, the TSA offers some suggestions to make sure everything goes smoothly as you begin your trip:
- To stay relaxed, give yourself plenty of time at the airport. With a high volume of travel expected, you may need more time than you anticipate for parking, airline check-in counters and at the security line.
- Remember the 3-1-1 rule for traveling with liquids. Every passenger is limited to one quart-size bag of gels, liquids and aerosols that are 3.4 ounces or less. If you can spill it, spray it, pump it or pour it, then it’s subject to the rule.
- As a temporary exemption, the TSA is allowing one container of liquid hand sanitizer of up to 12 ounces. Because of the size, it will be checked separately, so it’ll add some time to your security screening. Check with your Travel Leaders travel advisor before your trip to make sure the exemption is still in effect.
- Listen carefully to directions given by TSA personnel at the security checkpoint. If you haven’t flown recently, you may not be aware of changes that are designed to reduce contact points while making the process more streamlined.
- Place small items like your wallet, phone, keys, sunglasses and other loose items from your pockets inside your carry-on bag instead of placing them in a bin. This will reduce a contact point and ensure that you don’t leave anything behind.
- One way to make the security screening go faster for you, and for everyone in line behind you, is to keep prohibited items out of your carry-on bag. For example, if you have a water bottle, make sure it’s empty. You can fill it after you get through security.
The MyTSA app has a feature that will tell you whether an item is allowed or prohibited. Of course, you can also ask your travel advisor for guidance.
If you’re a frequent flier, consider signing up for TSA PreCheck. You’ll be able to keep your shoes, belt and jacket on during the security screening, and you won’t have to take out your laptop.
The TSA reports that more than 90% of passengers with PreCheck wait less than five minutes to go through security. Another benefit of the program is that children age 12 and under can use the PreCheck lane when traveling with a parent or guardian on the same itinerary.
You can submit an application online and schedule an appointment at one of more than 380 enrollment centers across the country. Some credit cards and loyalty programs will cover the $85 application fee or let you pay with frequent flier miles or loyalty points.
For help navigating any travel plans, contact your travel advisor or connect with one through Travel Leaders/Fly Away Travel.
