For many travelers, the return of warm weather means it’s time to start thinking about the beach.
But picking a destination is more than simply searching for the best stretch of sand. To make your beach vacation special, you want to pick a spot that checks all your boxes, from shopping and dining to sightseeing and outdoor activities.
Your Travel Leaders travel advisor can help you plan a trip that meets your interests. Here are some suggestions to get you started.
Massachusetts’ Cape Cod National Seashore encompasses more than 43,000 acres of ponds, woods and beachfront. You’ll find numerous places to swim, paved bike trails, nature preserves and many charming towns and villages to explore. Sights include Heritage Museums and Gardens, in Sandwich, and the 19th-century Chatham Lighthouse. Cape Cod is also a popular spot for whale watching tours.
With more than 12 miles of pristine sand, South Carolina’s Hilton Head Island turns up regularly on lists of the best beach destinations in the United States. But that’s just the beginning of its attraction as a vacation spot. Golfers can choose from more than 30 area courses, and the island is interlaced with trails so you can easily explore by bicycle or on foot.
The Emerald Coast, along Florida’s Panhandle, is named for the warm blue-green waters of the Gulf of Mexico. In Destin, one of the most popular beach towns, you’ll find powdery white-sugar sand that makes its way to the Gulf from the Appalachian Mountains. True to its roots as a fishing village, it’s also home to terrific seafood restaurants.
The resort city of Coronado, on a peninsula in San Diego Bay, is a great place for a romantic getaway or a family vacation. Coronado’s long, sandy beaches sparkle thanks to the mineral mica in the golden sand. Bicycling is a great way to see Coronado’s elegant oceanfront mansions and gardens. The island’s jewel is the Hotel Del Coronado, built in 1888 and topped with castle-like turrets. When you’re ready for a break, Orange Avenue is lined with shops, restaurants and galleries.
The Hawaiian island of Maui has more than 30 miles of beautiful beaches, with white, black and red sand. They’re great places to swim, snorkel and sunbathe. Maui is also known for the magnificent sunrise from Haleakala National Park and farm-to-table cuisine. Beyond the beach, you can explore Lahaina, a historic whaling port that once served as the capital of the Hawaiian kingdom.
Mexico and the Caribbean offer lots of choices for beach vacations, and your travel advisor can help you explore all the options, from lively Jamaica, to the distinctive blend of French and West Indian cultures on Martinique, to more laid back and less crowded destinations like St. Vincent and the Grenadines, to the island of Cozumel, off of Mexico’s Caribbean coast, where you’ll find beautiful beaches and water activities like snorkeling and kayaking.
