With their powdery sand and crystal-clear water, beaches are one of the Caribbean’s major drawing cards. Depending on your style, you may want a beach that puts you in the center of everything or a stretch of sand that’s more secluded.
Whichever you prefer, here are some places that are often included on lists of the region’s best beaches.
Grace Bay, on the island of Providenciales in the Turks and Caicos, is a picture-postcard Caribbean beach. The sand is pristine and the turquoise water is free of rocks and seaweed. A barrier reef provides protection from Atlantic Ocean swells, ensuring that the water stays calm.
St. John, in the U.S. Virgin Islands, is a place of unspoiled natural beauty. Most of the land is part of the Virgin Islands National Park. At Trunk Bay Beach, the snorkeling trail is a great place for beginners and anyone who wants to learn about marine life.
Harbour Island, in the Bahamas, is renowned for its Pink Sand Beach. The pale color comes from the pink and red shells of microscopic organisms that wash ashore and mix with sand and coral. Unlike other parts of the world, the sand here is always cool.
Palm Beach is a center of activity on Aruba. You’ll find luxury hotels, restaurants and shops, along with a vibrant nightlife. The water is ideal for swimming and snorkeling. In the evening, you’ll be treated to a magnificent tangerine sunset as you enjoy dinner on the beach.
Bavaro Beach, in the Dominican Republic’s resort area of Punta Cana, ranks among the longest, most continuous stretches of white sand in the Caribbean. It extends for 30 miles and is surrounded by coral reefs. The calm turquoise water is ideal for activities like sailing.
In Grenada, Grand Anse Beach is a sheltered stretch of sand with gentle surf and unspoiled views of the surrounding area. You can arrange a diving trip, rent snorkeling gear and shop for souvenirs at the Grand Anse Craft & Spice Market.
On Jamaica, Doctor’s Cave Beach is located in the middle of Montego Bay’s “Hip Strip” of Gloucester Avenue, busting with shops, cafes and clubs. The beach is part of the Montego Bay Marine Park, and the coral reefs are teeming with life.
Anse des Pitons, on St. Lucia, has a breathtaking setting. You’ll find a crescent of imported white sand positioned dramatically between the soaring Pitons, two mountainous volcanic spires that are an island landmark.
Seven Mile Beach, in Grand Cayman, is the jewel of the Cayman Islands. You can relax or try water sports like snorkeling, diving and jet skiing. And you’ll find some of the Caribbean’s best cuisine in restaurants along the beach.
For a unique experience, visit Maho Beach, on St. Maarten. Nicknamed the “Airport Beach,” you’ll get a rush of adrenaline watching airplanes dip into Maho Bay as they come over the horizon.
