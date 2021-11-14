People have all kinds of reasons for selling their RV including: can’t afford the payments, tired of paying the storage fees, or just don’t RV anymore.
Whether you bought your RV 10 years ago or last year, there are a few options to choose from with their own pros and cons. For this issue, I’d like to provide what those look like.
The first option is selling your RV on your own. The obvious positive take-away here is you typically will get what you’re asking for. For example selling for $35,000 and getting $35,000.
Here are the cons: lookie-loos wasting your time (and kicking tires), hardcore and stressful negotiators, and the hassle of marketing your unit online with the many other choices. Not to mention other hidden problems like people returning the RV after the sale because something went wrong. Ugh!
The better option is selling your RV to an RV dealership. They can cut you a check for your RV, deal with all the business end (title transfer, paperwork, etc) and best of all, you don’t have to worry about them complaining about the unit after the sale. Now it’s the dealership’s problem.
The downside of selling your RV to a dealership for cash, you won’t get what you’re asking for. On average RV dealership will try and buy your unit for 30% less than what you’re asking for it because they need to make a profit.
The best option is to consign your RV to a local dealership. Not only do you get the benefits of working with a dealership, as mentioned above, but you’ll get 100% what you’re asking for on your RV. You won’t get paid out immediately, but some dealerships like Kamper Korner RV in Roseburg will do everything they can to sell your consignment, such as doing a free appraisal where they check for leaks, washing your RV and shooting a walk-through video for no additional charge.
Other advantages are they place your RV on major marketing platforms to maximize the exposure of your RV consignment, such as their website, RV Trader, or Facebook to help you sell your RV faster.
Currently consigned RVs are selling within 30 days after being put on the dealership lot. Some dealerships will even offer the guaranty that if they don’t sell it within 90 days, they will buy it from you for cash.
I’ll wrap it up with these two pieces of wisdom. One, beware of dealerships and their added costs; consignment fees, storage fees, etc. And, two, don’t forget, there’s always the option of trading in your RV (which is kinda like same as cash) for another new or used RV.
