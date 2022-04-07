For the first time in 10 years, the Bureau of Land Management has changed the fees it charges visitors at nearly two dozen recreation sites in northwest Oregon. The changes, which went into effect at the beginning of April, include increases and new fees at existing day use and overnight recreation sites at 22 locations across the region.
New day use fees across the district include:
$5 per passenger vehicle, carrying up to 9 passengers
$5 per motorcycle
$10 per van, carrying 10 to 19 passengers
$20 per bus, carrying 20+ passengers
Increases to camping fees are based on the amenities provided at each campsite, and include the following:
$15 for primitive campsites
Up to $40 for double campsites
$26 to $36 for hookup sites
$45 to $80 for cabins and yurts
The program also includes a new $30 district-wide annual recreation pass. This new pass will make it easier for people who frequently visit BLM public lands across northwestern Oregon.
According to a BLM news release, the annual pass will provide access to all district day-use sites, except the Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area in Newport.
The new pass will replace the existing annual passes for the Wildwood and Shotgun Creek recreation areas, which will be discontinued.
All recreation sites will continue to honor the America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Passes.
Not everything comes with a cost on BLM lands. People can receive a free district-wide annual pass by volunteering for 12 hours in the Northwest Oregon District each year.
Additionally, the majority of undeveloped BLM-administered lands in the district will continue to provide free outdoor recreation opportunities, including hiking and dispersed camping.
