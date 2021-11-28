Not everyone puts their RV away for the winter. Some choose to get the most out of their “house on wheels” by using it all year long.
On the hot, hot days of summer, we look forward to the coldness that winter brings. But snow definitely gives some of us mixed feelings and gets us thinking about where to RV in the winter.
Winter RV camping offers a lot of unique activities that are only possible with snow. Fun things like snowboarding and skiing, to name a few, are what many travelers look forward to the most. True winter RVers will actually camp in the winter snow in a mountain town so that they can hit the slopes.
RVers constantly worry about “freeze-ups” when traveling during cold weather, and it’s a bit harder to drive when there’s snow on the ground. The best solution we have is moving the RV away from the snow. Follow the sunshine and warmth!
Just know that you can avoid the heavy snow WITHOUT sacrificing having fun between the months of November and March. Listed below are a few places that are warmer relative to other areas in the U.S. so you can enjoy with your RV throughout the colder season in the U.S., or take a camping trip.
For example, Arizona’s temperature in the winter is ideal for RV camping. The dry climate and sunshine make it very appealing for RV travelers as it keeps the humidity out of your camper and the mold down.
All of the campgrounds are open throughout the winter months, too!
Many of the campgrounds only allow people to camp if they are 55 years old or older, limiting it to seniors. So it’s safe to say that this is a nice RV destination for retiring and retired couples.
That’s not to say that you can’t find an RV park that allows families or some excellent boondocking spots in Arizona if you’re planning to dry camp.
Cottonwood is a warm area in Arizona that’s perfect for camping in the winter. It’s also just 15 miles away from Sedona, a great day trip destination during winter.
Though winter is a slow season for Sedona, it’s actually perfect for some winter RVing. Fewer crowds mean better rates and accommodation availability.
The landscapes are filled with the red of Arizona’s rocks. Also, a plethora of lively activities and programs take place in the winter!
Another great destination is the Grand Canyon, one of the few national parks which are open all year. The Trailer Village, an RV campground with full hook-ups in the South Rim, is also open all year-round.
Aside from this, the trails in the park are also accessible despite the season. The wildlife have adapted to the cold so visitors also see more of them now.
Winter in Tucson means mild weather and the usual sunshine. The city has activities for all ages so families, couples, and even a solo traveler can enjoy a winter stay here.
With RV Parks open all year, Tucson is another hot spot during winter in Arizona. Despite having the usual towering buildings, this place is also well-loved for its wilderness and landscapes.
Another great winter escape is Texas, with its warm coastal areas. There are LOTS of RV parks that are open during the colder season and the rates are affordable as well.
Texas also makes it a point to have planned events for the “Winter Texans” (a term for snowbirds because they only stay in Texas temporarily) which can be really fun!
Corpus Christie has many RV parks that are very accessible and even pet-friendly! It’s very popular with snowbirds, having more than a million visitors during the season.
It has gorgeous beaches, too! And you can enjoy them without the worry of freezing.
Big Bend National Park is accompanied by rare and light snow so you won’t have a hard time driving your RV around the area.
Top winter activities in the park include hiking, biking, and taking a river trip. The scenic landscape is also something to look forward to for your visit.
All three RV campgrounds of Big Bend National Parks are open all year-round. Just remember to reserve as soon as possible to secure a campsite for your visit. Keep in mind that there is little to no cellular connection while in the park, so if you have to work online, this might not be the place to visit.
California is a little less crowded with tourists and has slightly cheaper rates come winter season. The weather is usually warm even during winter. But if it’s a cold day in the area, you can rely on the RV resorts.
Known for being a sunny city, San Diego is still not prone to the rains and clouds winter brings. A popular city for surfing and enjoying the beach, there are many things that you can do in San Diego during the winter season.
Winter is also the perfect season to go whale watching in San Diego.
RV Life In The Winter
Winter can be a slow season or peak season for different areas of the country. This affects the accessibility of the place and the rates for RV parks. So remember to consider where you’ll be more comfortable more than anything.
Another thing to note is that during the winter months, most full-time RVers travel to just these main areas of the country. During the summer months, they are spread throughout all of the 48 continental US. So, be sure to book some RV parks several months in advance.
By the looks of things, I'd say Roseburg's popularity with RVers is gaining a foothold -- RV's in parks, vacant parking lots and at the side of Hwy 99 south of the Parrot House to name a few scenic local hot spots.
