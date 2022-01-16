If you’re like me, you’re sick and tired of hearing about COVID-19 and where I can and can’t go. Some restaurants, hotels and travel sources are even requiring your vax card — evidence you’ve had your vaccinations — to utilize their services. Whether you have your own RV or renting one for that special trip, RVing can be a great hack to avoid those restrictions preventing you from living life and having a great time.
For many families, vacation travel plans made months ago may not happen due to the pandemic, flight cancellations and the dangers of being exposed. So, instead of staying home, many people are renting RVs to salvage their vacation plans.
A few benefits to RV travel is not having to utilize any public bathrooms. You can use the bathroom on the RV. You don’t have to go out to eat. You bring all the food with you. An RV provides you and your family with a safe space so you don’t become exposed.
Most RV rental businesses do thorough cleaning and sanitization to their units before renting. However, it never hurts to sanitize everything again first before taking it onto the open road — AKA, trust but verify.
Many of the RV campgrounds have reopened allowing you to spend the night, dump, recharge batteries and enjoy the great outdoors. Not to mention you can choose the type of scenery you want to wake up to; coast, mountains, etc.
For the past few pandemic years, the RV industry has struggled with having inventory to sell due to decreased production. The rental market, however, has risen to be a proven winner with inventory rarely being an issue.
If you’re thinking of renting an RV, there are a few local options, including Turn Key RV in Springfield 541-746-1502 and Kamper Korner RV in Roseburg 541-673-1258. Contact them and get an idea of what it costs and what RVs are available.
Happy camping!
This column will work to make your RV lifestyle a little easier, more fun and stress-free. If you have suggestions on RV subjects, you’d like us to write about, call Paul Hemphill at Kamper Korner RV at 541-673-1258.
