Whether you’re planning your first trip to the Caribbean or you’re looking to explore someplace new, you’ll find lots of options for everything, from romantic getaways to family vacations.
The Caribbean covers a wide area — there are more than 7,000 islands among the region’s 25 countries and territories. Here’s a look at six of the more popular destinations, along with a sample of the resorts that offer special amenities as part of the Travel Leaders SELECT program.
In the Dominican Republic, you’ll be treated to soft white beaches, vibrant blue skies and swaying coconut palms, along with a wide range of recreational activities including golf, fishing, windsurfing, snorkeling, parasailing and horseback riding.
Punta Cana is home to all-inclusive resorts such as the Paradisus Palma Real, located on legendary Bavaro Beach and surrounded by tropical gardens. A special section of the resort is designed for families.
Jamaica offers plenty of opportunities for adventurous travelers. You can climb 600 feet up Dunn’s River Falls, jump off a waterfall at Blue Hole, bike down the island’s highest point, Blue Mountain Peak, and snorkel in crystal clear Boston Bay.
Half Moon, a Salamander Resort, is nestled on a two-mile, crescent-shaped beach in Montego Bay, on the northern coast. The luxury resort includes the renowned Fern Tree Spa, an 18-hole golf course and an equestrian center.
Colorful and eclectic St. Lucia is made for romance. You can enjoy spectacular views at Smugglers Beach, discover the island’s rich history at Pigeon Island National Landmark and hike up one of the Pitons, the verdant volcanoes that are St. Lucia’s most recognizable landmarks.
The intimate Ladera Resort, set on a lush volcanic ridge-line 1,000 feet above the Caribbean, is known for its locally sourced cuisine, wellness activities and eco-friendly attitude.
A 75-minute flight from many points in the Untied States, the Bahamas offers something for everyone, whether you’re seeking adventure, romance, family fun or a combination of all three. In Nassau, the capital, you’ll find street markets, historic sites and great restaurants.
Paradise Island is home to the Atlantis Resort, a 141-acre waterpark. At the sophisticated Cove at Atlantis, every room is a suite with an ocean view.
Aruba is a beach-lover’s paradise, perfect for relaxation and fun. The interior is a serene desert, very unique in the Caribbean, but the coastline is filled with powdery white sand and sapphire waters.
The Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort and Casino is located on 15 tropical acres in the heart of the Palm Beach strip, and only steps away from nightlife, shopping and dining.
The 40 low-lying islands of Turks and Caicos are an excellent option for rest and recreation wrapped in luxury. You’ll find a low-key atmosphere, lots of spas and wellness options and lots of sunny days.
Amanyara, a secluded and contemporary beachside resort, embraces the Northwest Point Marine National Park, which offers some of the world’s best reef diving.
For help navigating any travel plans, contact your travel advisor or connect with one through Travel Leaders/Fly Away Travel.
