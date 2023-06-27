CRATER LAKE — Crater Lake National Park held a historical event Monday morning as a Chinook Helicopter flew in three new boats to provide park guests tours on the lake.
Around 10 a.m. a helicopter could be seen carrying a 41-foot boat from the landing zone at Merriam Point to its destination on the south side of Wizard Island. As onlookers watched, the aircraft slowly lowered the boat into the water as another crew was ready to receive the new craft and release the harness.
Marine Construction and Design company Katanacraft spearheaded the design of the boats and organized the transportation of the boats into the lake in a project spanning nearly a year. According to Katanacraft CEO Travis Hamlyn, the transportation alone typically takes one year to accomplish. However, his team was able to accomplish the feat in four months.
“Our team worked really hard on this. It’s been a great collaboration between the national parks service, Aramark and Katanacraft. We’ve just all come together to make it happen and the team pushed really hard," Hamlyn said. "We all had goals in mind, some of those big goals were making sure these boats were very eco-friendly to the park, carry more passengers and operating very efficiently."
Katanacraft was chosen by Crater Lake Hospitality in 2022 to design and construct the three boats. Construction began in February 2023.
Along with a heavy focus for each boat to be eco-friendly, each aluminum alloy craft sports a 360-degree view of the lake powered by two 300 horsepower Yamaha engines. The idea for two engines is one with safety in mind. If one engine fails, there is a back-up. According to Hamlyn, the cost for all three boats is well into the six-figures.
“The whole design is sophisticated in the sense that for deep water you’re going to have a nice smooth ride but you are also going to experience that lift. So as these boats reach cruising speed their wake will actually diminish because they are sitting on top of the water,” said Hamlyn. “These boats really cut the water up front and then it pushes the hull up in the back.”
Additionally, each boat is coast guard approved for safety.
Although it is unknown when tickets for tours will be available, each boat will be able to give 55 passengers the chance to experience a full tour of the lake, its geography and its history. With a park ranger as a tour guide, guests will have an up close and personal experience.
“This year we will be doing the Crater Lake Boat Tour which has narration and talks about the history and the geology with a ranger. We will be doing a Wizard Island shuttle because guests haven’t been able to get out to Wizard Island for several years because of covid,” said Aramark District Manager Tony Beckerley. “There could possibly be one other tour we are working out with park service now.”
Beckerley went on to say that, even though the project was rushed, the park service has been happy to make the investment into the three new boats and is excited about the results.
