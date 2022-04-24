When you think about the Dominican Republic, Punta Cana is probably the first place that comes to mind. This spot where the Caribbean meets the Atlantic Ocean has a wide range of all-inclusive resorts, beautiful beaches and world-class golf courses.
But that’s only the beginning of what the country has to offer as a vacation destination. Here’s a sample:
Santo Domingo is the Dominican Republic’s capital and home to the Colonial City — the first European settlement in the Americas. In this historic neighborhood you can browse along a pedestrian-friendly maze of streets with architecture dating to the 16th century. Many older buildings have been turned into museums, shops, restaurants and sidewalk cafes.
Constanza, in the center of the country, is the agricultural heart of the Dominican Republic. At an average elevation of 4,000 feet, you’ll find cooler temperatures, valleys blanketed with pine trees and natural landmarks like the Aguas Blancas waterfall. Bordered by four national parks, it’s a great spot for hiking, mountain biking and horseback riding.
San Fernando de Montecristi is a remote town in the northwest, with dramatic limestone cliffs hugging the Atlantic Ocean. The area is home to the country’s largest and healthiest coral reef, where you can go snorkeling or diving to explore the teeming marine life. Montecristi’s waters are known as the ship graveyard of the Caribbean, with more than 450 sunken ships dating to the time of Columbus.
Located in the southwest, Barahona is a hidden gem. On a drive along the scenic Barahona-Enriquillo Coastal Highway, you’ll pass fishing villages, mountain ranges and the turquoise waters of the Caribbean. The Sierra de Bahoruco National Park is home to 180 species of orchids and more than 100 species of birds, in addition to animals like the endangered rhinoceros iguana.
Many visitors come to Jarabacoa, a mountain resort, to climb the tallest peak in the Caribbean — 10,125-foot Pico Duarte. In June, the town hosts the Jarabacoa Flower Festival, a celebration of mountain life featuring exotic flowers, parades and traditional crafts. The Café Monte Alto coffee factory has been a local business since the 1940s. You can take a tour and sample the prized organic brew.
In the north, Santiago de los Caballeros, named after the Spanish aristocrats who followed Columbus and settled there in 1495, was the country’s first capital. Today, it’s a center of finance, commerce and education, as well as a vibrant hub for culture and nightlife. Santiago is also home to a popular Dominican baseball team, with a season that runs from mid-October to the end of January.
La Romana, with its picturesque Caribbean coastline, as well as challenging golf courses, is one of the country’s top destinations. An outdoor amphitheater hosts concerts by Grammy-winning artists. Offshore islands are lined with stretches of nesting turtles and pristine coral reefs. Attractions include the Altos de Chavon, a replica 16th-century Mediterranean village sculpted in stone.
For help navigating any travel plans, contact your travel advisor or connect with one through Travel Leaders/Fly Away Travel.
