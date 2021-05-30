Staying at an eco-friendly hotel or villa can go hand in hand with a luxurious vacation. You’ll find accommodations that are in harmony with the surrounding landscape, offering a chance to explore and learn about the natural world as you relax in a unique setting.
From the United States to Mexico and the Caribbean, here are some of places that are part of the Travel Leaders SELECT program, where you’ll be eligible for special amenities. Your travel advisor will have more suggestions.
Terranea Resort sits on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, one of Southern California’s most scenic and coveted stretches of coastline, overlooking the Pacific Ocean. The resort, which opened in 2009, has been designed to heighten and preserve the beauty of its ocean backdrop. Amenities include a golf course, three swimming pools, a kids’ club and ecological enrichment programs.
Amangani, perched high above the resort town of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, is a year-round resort. In the warmer months, it’s an ideal base for exploring nature through hiking, mountain biking and trout fishing. The resort is located minutes from Grand Teton National Park and about 60 miles from Yellowstone.
Kauai is Hawaii’s Garden Isle, a reference to the tropical rainforest that covers much of its surface. At the Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort and Spa, you’ll find Hawaiian-style architecture featuring open courtyards and pathways that keep the atmosphere informal, a reflection of Hawaii’s climate and culture.
Casa Godi, in Tulum, on Mexico’s Riviera Maya, uses the latest in alternative-energy technology to minimize the impact on the environment, while still offering modern comforts. The property boasts two water views: the Caribbean Sea in the front and a beautiful lagoon in back, where private guides will take you to visit ancient Mayan canals.
The One & Only Mandarina, in Nayarit, on Mexico’s western coast, has been designed and built to respect and blend in with the environment. Botany experts were consulted on the development of the resort to minimize the effect on the landscape. The spa features treatment rooms in which you’ll be cocooned beneath the jungle canopy, finding serenity amid centuries-old trees.
Puerto Rico’s Wyndham Grand Rio Mar is nestled between El Yunque National Forest and a mile-long stretch of secluded beach. It’s set amid 500 acres with spectacular views of the ocean and lush tropical rainforest. In addition to golf, tennis, a casino and spa, the resort boasts nature preserves, and offers guests guided nature and bird-watching tours.
The Anse Chastanet Resort, on the Caribbean island of St. Lucia, includes two crystal-clear bays that are part of a marine reserve. The reserve protects miles of colorful coral reefs that are teeming with fish. Each of the rooms is individually designed, with some scattered about a lush hillside and others nestled within a tropical garden. You’ll have plenty of options for enjoying the outdoors, including snorkeling, scuba diving, tennis, hiking and sunset sailing.
For help navigating any travel plans, contact your travel advisor or connect with one through Travel Leaders/Fly Away Travel.
